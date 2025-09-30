2,000 Engineers Worldwide Examine the Wheel of the Future

Surface Plan Wheel Concept Surface Plan PinArt SurfacePlan Transportation Pods SurfacePlan Ultra-Light Rail

SurfacePlan’s actuated wheel sparks global debate, new patents, and breakthrough rail applications

I was thrilled when New Atlas and Golem.de picked up the story. But then the real flood came; questions, critiques, and a wave of new ideas. The response was so strong we had to publish a FAQ asap” — David Henson (Inventor)

DENVER, CO, UNITED STATES, September 30, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- What began as a bold reinvention of the wheel has now captured the attention of over 2,000 engineers worldwide. After being featured on New Atlas and Golem.de, the SurfacePlan™ wheel, designed by Colorado inventor David Henson, has become the subject of intense global discussion, ranging from skepticism to Fortune 100 inquiries.“I was thrilled when New Atlas and Golem.de picked up the story,” says Henson. “But then the real flood came; questions, critiques, and a wave of new ideas from engineers across industries. The response was so strong we had to publish a FAQ and file additional provisional patents. When engineers from Fortune 100 companies start calling, you stop, you listen, and you realize you’re onto something big.”Revolutionary Wheel DesignSurfacePlan replaces traditional drivetrains with an array of actuators embedded directly at the tire surface, delivering thrust where it’s needed most. By eliminating engines, transmissions, and shafts, the technology removes weight and complexity while opening the door to programmable traction and entirely new vehicle architectures.Light Rail BreakthroughFeedback pointed us toward one of the most exciting applications yet: Ultra Light Rail. With SurfacePlan technology, a vehicle could operate both on rail and off rail, using radically lighter rails than traditional trains. The result is unprecedented flexibility—freedom to go where you want, when you want—at a fraction of today’s energy cost. Rail already uses about one-tenth the energy of wheel-on-ground transport, and SurfacePlan’s actuated propulsion could push that advantage even further.Since the FAQ went live at SurfacePlan.com, the most common question has been: “Wouldn’t the ride be bumpy?”Henson’s answer: “The push is much shorter than people imagine, and the actuator tip deforms like a tire. That creates smooth forward motion, not a rough ride.”Crowdfunding the FutureWith 311 days remaining on provisional patent protection, Henson has launched a WeFunder poll to gauge investor and public interest in “reinventing the wheel.” Strategic partners are being sought to prototype and commercialize the SurfacePlan wheel, from automakers and rail innovators to universities and venture groups willing to back transformative, high-reward technologies.About SurfacePlanSurfacePlan™ is a mobility innovation project founded by David Henson in Pagosa Springs, Colorado. Its mission is to reinvent the wheel as an actuated propulsion system, unlocking lightweight, efficient, and flexible transportation across roads, rails, and beyond.More details including a Use Case, FAQs, and contact information are available at www.SurfacePlan.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.