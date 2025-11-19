Colorado Inventor Promotes New Hybrid Ultra Light Rail Wheel Concept During Rail Research Week at The Broadmoor

As rail industry leaders gather for Rail Research Week, Colorado inventor David Henson is promoting a new innovation designed to redefine rail mobility.

Colorado has become a surprising hub for advanced mobility ideas. With Rail Research Week happening here, it felt like the right moment to highlight this Colorado-born wheel concept.” — David Henson (Inventor)

COLORADO SPRINGS, CO, UNITED STATES, November 19, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- As rail industry leaders gather at The Broadmoor in Colorado Springs for Rail Research Week, Colorado inventor David Henson is promoting a new home-grown innovation designed to redefine on-rail and off-rail mobility.Henson’s concept, called SurfacePlan™ , introduces an actuator-driven, non-pneumatic wheel architecture that can operate on conventional pavement as well as on ultra-light rails. The wheel becomes the engine. By removing the motor, drivetrain, and other heavy systems, rail movement could become orders of magnitude lighter and far more efficient than traditional rolling stock.“Colorado has become a surprising hub for advanced mobility ideas,” Henson said. “With Rail Research Week happening here, it felt like the right moment to highlight this Colorado-born wheel concept. SurfacePlan aims to open the door to simpler, lighter, and more flexible rail solutions.”SurfacePlan™ explores potential applications in:• Ultra-light rail and guideway inserts• Low-energy urban mobility on rail• Hybrid on-rail/off-rail vehicles• Direct-actuator, non-pneumatic wheel systems• Distributed micro-rail networks with drastically reduced infrastructure demandsHenson is sharing the concept publicly during the week of the show and inviting researchers and rail engineers to review the wheel architecture and request technical updates at: https://SurfacePlan.com Funding & CollaborationSurfacePlan™ is currently preparing for early-stage engineering partnerships and is gathering interest through a public Wefunder preview page for those wishing to follow or support the concept’s development.Wefunder: https://wefunder.com/SurfacePlan About SurfacePlan™SurfacePlan™ is a Colorado mobility concept focused on developing an actuator-based wheel system for hybrid rail and roadway applications. The project is in early-stage concept development and is seeking engineering feedback, research partners, and collaboration opportunities in the rail technology sector.

SurfacePlan On Rail Off Rail

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.