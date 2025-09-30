AAAS Energy and ChillMine Partner to Develop Major Data Center Campus in Botswana, Powered by Solar and BESS Project

New partnership to deliver a high-performance, solar-powered data center campus in Botswana to support AI and hyperscale computing.

We are thrilled to partner with AAAS to bring our data center expertise to Botswana,” — Brian Neirby, Co-Founder & CEO of ChillMine

GABORONE, BOTSWANA, September 29, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- AAAS ENERGY BV (AAAS Energy), a Netherlands-based energy developer, and ChillMine Corporation (ChillMine), a US-based data center operator, today announced the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) to jointly develop a new data center campus in Botswana. The strategic partnership aims to establish a world-class facility designed to serve AI computing, global hyperscalers, and energy-intensive computing operations.

The new data center campus will be built to meet the growing demand for reliable, scalable, and economically viable data infrastructure in the Southern African region. It will cater specifically to clients like large-scale cloud providers who require vast amounts of uninterrupted, low-cost power to support their operations.

AAAS will approach its joint development partner to include the data center campus in an Energy Hub and Industrial Park near Palapye. This consists of a 250MW Solar PV Project with a foreseen BESS of ~100MW / 400MW, which is currently under development. This project has the potential to provide a consistent and powerful energy source, ensuring operational stability and efficiency for the data center facilities.

"This MOU with ChillMine is a significant step in our vision to connect sustainable energy development with the digital economy," said Maarten Mennes, Managing Director of AAAS. "By combining power from the Solar PV + BESS Project with natural gas projects in Botswana, currently being developed by third parties, we are creating a unique value proposition for global technology companies seeking to expand into Africa."

"We are thrilled to partner with AAAS to bring our data center expertise to Botswana," commented Brian Neirby, Co-Founder and CEO of ChillMine Corporation. "The combination of the energy infrastructure under development and our operational experience will enable us to deliver a best-in-class, high-performance data center campus that can meet the rigorous demands of the world's most sophisticated technology users."

About AAAS ENERGY BV

AAAS ENERGY is a Netherlands-based energy company with a focus on developing large-scale energy projects across Southern Africa.

About CHILLMINE Corporation

ChillMine Corporation is a US-based data center operator specializing in the development and management of high-density computing facilities for enterprise and cryptocurrency mining applications.

Media Contacts:

Maarten Mennes

mennes@aaas.energy

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.