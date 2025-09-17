Innovative Data Center Provider ChillMine Partners with One Gas Resources to Deliver AI Workloads in Southern Africa

Strategic MOU unlocks 10GW of gas-powered, liquid-cooled data centers in Zimbabwe and Botswana to fuel Africa’s digital future.

By leveraging a high-quality gas resource to create a new energy grid, we can deliver sustainable, scalable digital infrastructure.” — Brian Neirby, Co-Founder & CEO of ChillMine

BOISE, ID, UNITED STATES, September 17, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ChillMine and One Gas Resources Partner to Revolutionize Southern Africa's Digital Economy

ChillMine Corporation, a U.S.-based data center developer specializing in AI-driven liquid cooling solutions, and One Gas Resources (Private) Limited, a Zimbabwean energy company, today announced the signing of a landmark Memorandum of Understanding (MOU). This strategic partnership aims to develop a fleet of up to 10,000 MW of gas-powered data centers in Zimbabwe and Botswana, setting the stage for a new era of digital transformation in the region.

The collaboration follows a major investment in Invictus Energy Limited, the operator of the Cabora Bassa Gas Project, by Qatar's Al Mansour Holdings. The deal includes a commitment of up to US$500 million in conditional funding to bring the Cabora Bassa Project into commercial production, a critical step underpinning the viability of the ChillMine and One Gas partnership. One Gas Resources holds a 20% stake in the Cabora Bassa Project.

The MOU outlines a joint effort to develop data center campuses leveraging natural gas from Cabora Bassa as feedstock for Combined Cycle or Gas Engine Independent Power Producer (IPP) plants. Electricity will be supplied, at cost, to a series of liquid-cooled data center campuses with a planned total capacity of 10 GW. ChillMine specifically targets four 1,200-acre data center campuses, each with 2,500 MW capacity, designed for global hyperscalers and large-scale bitcoin mining operators.

"We are incredibly excited about this partnership with One Gas Resources," said Brian Neirby, Co-Founder and CEO of ChillMine. "The global demand for AI compute and high-performance data centers is at a critical point. By leveraging a high-quality gas resource to create a new energy grid, we can develop a sustainable, resilient, and scalable digital infrastructure that addresses the global energy deficit while meeting soaring compute demand."

The project will also support ChillMine’s commitment to invest $3.5–5 billion in a new “High Capacity–Generation Transmission Distribution Network” (HC-GTDN) for Zimbabwe, enabling 15 GW of new generation projects to serve both industrial and regional needs.

Paul Chimbodza, CEO of One Gas Resources, added: "This MOU is a testament to Zimbabwe’s energy potential and its ability to attract significant global investment. Our collaboration with ChillMine will position Zimbabwe as a major hub for energy and data centers, creating immense economic and social benefits for our nation and the Southern African region."

By 2035, the project is expected to significantly boost GDP contributions, increase export receipts from data center services and processed minerals, and establish Zimbabwe and Botswana as leading digital infrastructure markets in Africa.

About ChillMine Corporation

ChillMine Corporation is a U.S.-based data center developer specializing in AI-driven, energy-efficient liquid cooling solutions. The company focuses on delivering rapidly deployable, sustainable infrastructure in African markets with a mission to remove thermal barriers to AI’s growth.

About One Gas Resources (Private) Limited

One Gas Resources is a Zimbabwean energy company focused on midstream and downstream activities, including gas-to-electricity, gas-to-industrials, gas-to-liquids, and pipeline development. The company holds a 20% interest in Special Grant 4571, home to the Cabora Bassa Gas Project.

Media Contacts

Nhena Nyagura – nhena@chillmine.io

Paul Chimbodza – cpaul@onegasresources.com

