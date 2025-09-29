Placer County Superior Court Announces Renovations at Department 20 in Roseville

The Superior Court of Placer County (“Court”) announces that Department 20 (Jail Courtroom), located at 11801 Go for Broke Road in Roseville, will undergo significant renovations to improve the audio and visual systems in this courtroom beginning October 6, 2025.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.