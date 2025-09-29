VOLUME AUSTRALIA LAUNCHES WITH SPIRITS SALES FUNDING ARTISTS

Every Pour Supports Culture

SYDNEY, NSW, AUSTRALIA, September 30, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- A new player has entered Australia’s spirits industry with a model designed to reshape the way culture is funded. Volume Australia, a premium vodka and gin brand, has launched with a commitment to reinvest 3% of product revenue into the newly established Volume Foundation, a not-for-profit dedicated to supporting Australia’s creative economy. Through the Foundation, funds are directed into grants, residencies, and export initiatives for musicians, DJs, and performers.At the heart of the Foundation’s work is Volume Per Diem (VPD), a $30,000 export package providing 12-week international residencies, a weekly living wage, management support, discretionary funds, and access to mentorship and industry showcases.“Volume is proudly Australian-made and purpose-built to compete with global incumbents,” said Albert Kruger, Co-Founder of Volume Australia and Director of the Volume Foundation. “But what sets us apart is our model, every pour invests back into our cultural economy. It’s a brand with community at its core.”Kruger, former CEO of Sydney Gay and Lesbian Mardi Gras, added, “If we want a thriving creative sector, we need government and private enterprise working side by side. This model shows how business can contribute to lasting cultural impact - by backing artists for the long term, not just the next gig.”Jesse Forge, Co-Founder and COO of the Volume Foundation, said, “Too often, artists are asked to work for exposure. Volume is about turning that on its head and creating real, paid opportunities that help creatives build sustainable careers. By linking what we drink to how we fund culture, we’re building a system where everyone benefits - venues, audiences, and artists alike.”Backing from industry leadersVolume Australia is supported by a coalition of cross-sector leaders, including:Business Sydney, represented by Paul NicolaouTrilogy Hotels Group, led by CEO Scott BoyesAustralian Restaurant and Café Association (ARCA), representing 57,000 venues nationally, led by CEO Wes LambertSteve Grace, Board Member of the Volume Foundation and CEO and Founder of The Nudge Group, said, “Volume is proof that when business and culture work together, we create opportunities that go far beyond the bar. This is about jobs, creativity, and giving Australian talent a global stage.”Beyond its spirits, Volume Australia is working with local councils to activate under-utilised precincts with staging, food, lighting, and curated artist lineups, transforming public spaces into cultural zones that drive foot traffic and tourism.The launch also introduced the Volume Creator Collective, a pool of emerging artists engaged for live activations across venues, with further announcements to follow.“As the former CEO of Sydney Gay and Lesbian Mardi Gras, I’ve seen firsthand how culture can drive both inclusion and economic renewal,” Albert said. “Volume is built on that same belief — that investing in community is the most powerful way to build a brand.”For more information: www.drinkvolume.com

