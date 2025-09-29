Governor Stein Visits Southport to Thank Law Enforcement, Express Support For Community After Tragic Shooting

NORTH CAROLINA, September 29 - Today Governor Stein visited Southport to meet with local leaders and law enforcement and express his support in the wake of the shooting on September 27.

“Southport is a tight-knit community that is reeling from this tragedy,” said Governor Josh Stein. “I am heartbroken for the three families who lost a loved one in this senseless act of violence and grateful for state and local law enforcement and the U.S. Coast Guard who worked together to quickly apprehend the suspect. Anna and I join all North Carolinians in praying for a full recovery for the folks who were injured.”

Governor Stein continued, “Making sure that people feel and are safe in their communities is critical. It is clear we have more work to do to achieve that goal. I am ready to work with any and everyone who is serious about protecting North Carolinians.”

“Southport is home to the most incredible people, and we are horrified by this tragedy in our town,” said Southport Mayor Rich Alt. “Now more than ever, we must come together as a community to support one another.”

Governor Josh Stein also provided updates and guidance as Hurricane Humberto and Tropical Storm Imelda interact off of North Carolina’s coast. He was joined by NC DPS Secretary Eddie Buffaloe, State Bureau of Investigation Chief Chip Hawley, Brunswick County Sheriff Brian Chism, Southport Police Chief Todd Coring, Oak Island Police Chief Charlie Morris, Southport Mayor Rich Alt, and Commander of the State Highway Patrol Colonel Freddy Johnson.

“While Tropical Storm Imelda is being pulled offshore, North Carolinians along the coast must remain vigilant as coastal flooding and life-threatening rip currents impact the region,” said Governor Josh Stein. “Our State Emergency Response Team remains ready to quickly respond to any needs and keep coastal residents and visitors safe.”

While Tropical Storm Imelda is forecast to remain offshore, moderate to heavy rainfall is expected across much of the state and coastal communities may experience coastal flooding, ocean overwash, long-period swells, gusty winds, and dangerous rip currents into mid week.

“With the uncertainty surrounding this week’s weather forecast, the State Emergency Response Team has prepared to respond to a myriad of possibilities, all with the focus of providing the right resources at the right time to assist our local partners should the need arise” said NC Emergency Management Director Will Ray. “We are still in the height of hurricane season, and all North Carolinians should remain vigilant and prepared for changing weather conditions.”

On Saturday, Governor Stein declared a state of emergency to mobilize resources and personnel. The State Emergency Response Team has activated and prepositioned search and rescue teams, specialized communications equipment and personnel, incident management team personnel, members of the North Carolina National Guard, and various other resources to rapidly assist with any local needs through the week.

North Carolina residents and visitors are advised to follow their local government and local news outlets on websites and on social media. Many local emergency management agencies have public notification systems in place that anyone can sign up for. Please visit your county emergency management website for more information.

Click here for more tips on how to be prepared in the event of a hurricane.