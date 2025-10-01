Institute for Common Power Presents Fall 2025 Banned Books Club Series

Virtual Fall 2025 Banned Books Club spotlights challenged texts and calls on educators to defend truth in the classroom.

SEATTLE, WA, UNITED STATES, October 1, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In a world increasingly wary of uncomfortable truths, the Institute for Common Power believes in the right to read freely. We also believe that banning books is anathema to democracy. As with our broader mission of safeguarding the vote, we hold true that protecting the diversity of ideas is essential to a just and inclusive democracy. Join us for our Banned Books Club (register here), where together we’ll explore and discuss the stories that some have tried to silence.

For the Fall 2025 series, we are intentionally highlighting graphic novels and younger reader texts. This season will feature:

October 13 – How the García Girls Lost Their Accents by Julia Alvarez

November 10 – March by John Lewis

December 8 – Gender Queer by Maia Kobabe

The Banned Books Club will meet virtually on the second Monday of each month, from October through December, to discuss texts that have been banned or challenged in schools and libraries across the country.

As part of this initiative, the Institute for Common Power invites educators on the frontlines of book bans to engage with our Educators for Democracy team through this event, building solidarity in the face of censorship. As part of our commitment to teaching truth, several of our Institute Educator Ambassadors have also created study and discussion guides for banned books. Explore them, use them in your classrooms, and share them broadly.

About the Institute for Common Power

The Institute for Common Power is an educational branch of Common Power dedicated to illuminating undervalued, under appreciated, pivotal aspects of our collective history. We catalyze people to action through experiential learning opportunities such as workshops, lectures, learning tours, and more, all designed to foster, sustain, and expand what should be the most common power in American democracy-the right to vote.

