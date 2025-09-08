Institute for Common Power Presents Virtual Lecture Series: American Demagogue — How Trump Has Done It

American Demagogue: How Trump Has Done It

Institute for Common Power hosts online course exploring Donald Trump, American demagoguery, and the impact on democracy.

SEATTLE, WA, UNITED STATES, September 8, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Institute for Common Power invites the public to attend a three-part lecture intensive course, American Demagogue: How Trump Has Done It, led by Dr. David Domke. The series will be held virtually via Zoom at 5:00 p.m. PT on September 23, 24, and 25, 2025.

Dr. Domke will examine the history of political demagogues in the United States, the unique ways Donald Trump rose to the presidency, and the lasting impact of his leadership on American democracy. He will also trace the people and practices that paved the way for Trump, analyze Trump’s political tactics, and discuss why traditional politics alone may not be sufficient to counter demagogic movements.

David Domke worked as a journalist for several newspapers in the 1980s and early 1990s before earning a PhD in 1996. He served as a Professor in the Department of Communication at the University of Washington until retirement in 2021. His research focused on communication, politics, and public opinion in the United States.

Event Title: American Demagogue: How Trump Has Done It

Dates & Time: September 23, 24, and 25, 2025 — 5:00 p.m. PT (8:00 p.m. ET)

About the Institute for Common Power

The Institute for Common Power is an educational branch of Common Power dedicated to illuminating undervalued, under appreciated, pivotal aspects of our collective history. We catalyze people to action through experiential learning opportunities such as workshops, lectures, learning tours, and more, all designed to foster, sustain, and expand what should be the most common power in American democracy-the right to vote.

