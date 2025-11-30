Eastman, GA (November 29, 2025) - The GBI has arrested and charged Daysia Kiwanna Bolden, age 29 of Eastman, GA, with Aggravated Assault and Possession of Firearm or Knife During Commission of or Attempt to Commit Certain Crimes.

On November 29, 2025 at about 1:00 a.m., a shooting occurred in the 200 block of 1st Avenue in Eastman, Dodge County, GA. One man was shot. He was taken to a trauma center where he remains in critical condition. The Eastman Police Department requested the GBI to assist with the shooting investigation.

Bolden was booked into the Dodge County Jail.

The investigation is active and ongoing. Anyone with information is urged to contact the GBI Regional Investigative Office in Eastman at 478-374-6988 or the Eastman Police Department at 478-374-7788. Anonymous tips may also be submitted by calling 1-800-597-TIPS(8477) or online at https://gbi.georgia.gov/submit-tips-online.

Once the investigation is complete, the case file will be given to the Oconee District Attorney’s Office for review and potential prosecution.