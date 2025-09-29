Justice Department Files Lawsuit Under the FACE Act Against Violent Protestors at Synagogue in West Orange, New Jersey

Today, the Justice Department filed a civil complaint under the Freedom of Access to Clinic Entrances (FACE) Act against entities and individuals who targeted a synagogue in West Orange, New Jersey, during a November 2024 protest that escalated into violence.

The complaint, filed in the U.S. District Court for the District of New Jersey, alleges that the defendants engaged in threats of force, intimidation, and violent conduct directed at congregants of the Congregation Ohr Torah synagogue. According to the complaint, the defendants’ actions were intended to interfere with the synagogue community’s right to freely exercise their religion, including gathering for a religious ceremony to honor the life of a deceased rabbi.

“No American should be harassed, targeted, or discriminated against for peacefully practicing their religion,” said Attorney General Pamela Bondi. “Today's lawsuit underscores this Department of Justice's commitment to defending Jewish Americans — and all Americans of faith — from those who would threaten their right to worship.”

“This Justice Department will vigorously enforce the right of every American to worship in peace and without fear,” said Assistant Attorney General Harmeet K. Dhillon of the Justice Department’s Civil Rights Division. “Those who target houses of worship and violate our federal laws protecting people of faith are on notice that they will face the consequences.”

The FACE Act, enacted in 1994, protects, among other things, the right to freely exercise religious beliefs at houses of worship. The Act makes it unlawful to use force, threats of force, or physical obstruction to intentionally injure, intimidate, or interfere with any person lawfully exercising their rights to seek or provide services or to worship. The Justice Department’s complaint seeks injunctive relief to prevent the defendants from engaging in future violations of the FACE Act at synagogues or obstructing worshipers from synagogues throughout New Jersey — the fullest reach of the District Court. If granted, that injunction will ensure that congregants of the West Orange synagogue may attend religious services without harassment, intimidation, or violence.

This case is being handled by the Civil Rights Division. The allegations in the complaint are civil allegations. The defendants are presumed not liable unless and until proven otherwise in court.

Members of the public may report civil rights violations to the Civil Rights Division at www.civilrights.justice.gov.