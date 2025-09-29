House Resolution 312 Printer's Number 2305
PENNSYLVANIA, September 29 - Sponsors
HOWARD, SANCHEZ, WAXMAN, HILL-EVANS, VITALI, HADDOCK, RIVERA, FREEMAN, HOHENSTEIN, NEILSON, E. NELSON, McNEILL, CONKLIN, FRANKEL
Short Title
A Resolution recognizing October 15, 2025, as "White Cane Safety Day" in Pennsylvania.
Memo Subject
Recognizing October 15, 2025 as White Cane Safety Day
Generated 09/29/2025 06:00 PM
Legal Disclaimer:
