House Resolution 298 Printer's Number 2242

PENNSYLVANIA, September 29 - Sponsors

CURRY, PIELLI, VENKAT, SAMUELSON, CONKLIN, HILL-EVANS, PROBST, GUZMAN, SANCHEZ, VITALI, McNEILL, GIRAL, WAXMAN, FREEMAN, HOWARD, GALLAGHER, RIVERA, MAYES, KHAN, CEPEDA-FREYTIZ, CERRATO, HOHENSTEIN, WARREN, GREEN

Short Title

A Resolution recognizing the month of September 2025 as "Infant Mortality Awareness Month" in Pennsylvania.

Memo Subject

Recognizing September as Infant Mortality Awareness Month

Generated 09/29/2025 06:00 PM

You just read:

Distribution channels:


