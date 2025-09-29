House Resolution 291 Printer's Number 2192

PENNSYLVANIA, September 29 - Sponsors O'MARA, BENNINGHOFF, CONKLIN, FREEMAN, HILL-EVANS, HANBIDGE, REICHARD, SCHLOSSBERG, SAMUELSON, McNEILL, GREINER, VENKAT, RIVERA, BURGOS, STENDER, PIELLI, K.HARRIS, PROBST, HADDOCK, HOWARD, MERSKI, GUENST, SANCHEZ, SAPPEY, GALLAGHER, HOHENSTEIN, D. WILLIAMS, NEILSON, BELLMON, GILLEN, CEPEDA-FREYTIZ, COOPER, CIRESI, WARREN, GREEN, PUGH

Short Title A Resolution recognizing the month of September 2025 as "Suicide Prevention Awareness Month" and September 10, 2025, as "World Suicide Prevention Day" in Pennsylvania.

Memo Subject Recognizing “National Suicide Prevention Awareness Month” and “World Suicide Prevention Day.”

Generated 09/29/2025 06:00 PM

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.