Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,528 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 424,765 in the last 365 days.

House Resolution 291 Printer's Number 2192

PENNSYLVANIA, September 29 - Sponsors

O'MARA, BENNINGHOFF, CONKLIN, FREEMAN, HILL-EVANS, HANBIDGE, REICHARD, SCHLOSSBERG, SAMUELSON, McNEILL, GREINER, VENKAT, RIVERA, BURGOS, STENDER, PIELLI, K.HARRIS, PROBST, HADDOCK, HOWARD, MERSKI, GUENST, SANCHEZ, SAPPEY, GALLAGHER, HOHENSTEIN, D. WILLIAMS, NEILSON, BELLMON, GILLEN, CEPEDA-FREYTIZ, COOPER, CIRESI, WARREN, GREEN, PUGH

Short Title

A Resolution recognizing the month of September 2025 as "Suicide Prevention Awareness Month" and September 10, 2025, as "World Suicide Prevention Day" in Pennsylvania.

Memo Subject

Recognizing “National Suicide Prevention Awareness Month” and “World Suicide Prevention Day.”

Generated 09/29/2025 06:00 PM

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

House Resolution 291 Printer's Number 2192

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

By continuing to use this site, you agree to our Terms & Conditions, last updated on July 21, 2025.

We use cookies to enhance your experience. Learn more