House Resolution 256 Printer's Number 1902

PENNSYLVANIA, September 29 - Sponsors BENNINGHOFF, BASHLINE, CAUSER, CONKLIN, CUTLER, GALLAGHER, GAYDOS, GUENST, HOHENSTEIN, KAUFFMAN, KULIK, MARCELL, McNEILL, MERSKI, MOUL, NEILSON, PICKETT, RAPP, ROWE, STENDER, VENKAT, VITALI, WARREN, WAXMAN, RIVERA, GILLEN, ZIMMERMAN, CIRESI, DOUGHERTY, GREEN

Short Title A Resolution designating the month of September 2025 as "Childhood Cancer Awareness Month" in Pennsylvania.

Memo Subject Childhood Cancer Awareness Month - September 2025

Generated 09/29/2025 06:00 PM

