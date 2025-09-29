House Resolution 256 Printer's Number 1902
PENNSYLVANIA, September 29 - Sponsors
BENNINGHOFF, BASHLINE, CAUSER, CONKLIN, CUTLER, GALLAGHER, GAYDOS, GUENST, HOHENSTEIN, KAUFFMAN, KULIK, MARCELL, McNEILL, MERSKI, MOUL, NEILSON, PICKETT, RAPP, ROWE, STENDER, VENKAT, VITALI, WARREN, WAXMAN, RIVERA, GILLEN, ZIMMERMAN, CIRESI, DOUGHERTY, GREEN
Short Title
A Resolution designating the month of September 2025 as "Childhood Cancer Awareness Month" in Pennsylvania.
Memo Subject
Childhood Cancer Awareness Month - September 2025
Generated 09/29/2025 06:00 PM
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.