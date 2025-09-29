House Resolution 303 Printer's Number 2262

PENNSYLVANIA, September 29 - Sponsors MATZIE, PIELLI, HARKINS, VITALI, CONKLIN, McNEILL, RABB, HADDOCK, HOHENSTEIN, RIVERA, GUZMAN, HILL-EVANS, HOWARD, WAXMAN, GALLAGHER, SANCHEZ, PICKETT, M. MACKENZIE, COOK, MENTZER, JAMES, COOPER, GILLEN, GREEN

Short Title A Resolution designating the month of October 2025 as "Agent Orange Awareness Month" in Pennsylvania.

Memo Subject Resolution – “Agent Orange Awareness Month” in PA – October 2025

Generated 09/29/2025 06:00 PM

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.