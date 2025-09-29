Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,527 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 424,763 in the last 365 days.

House Resolution 303 Printer's Number 2262

PENNSYLVANIA, September 29 - Sponsors

MATZIE, PIELLI, HARKINS, VITALI, CONKLIN, McNEILL, RABB, HADDOCK, HOHENSTEIN, RIVERA, GUZMAN, HILL-EVANS, HOWARD, WAXMAN, GALLAGHER, SANCHEZ, PICKETT, M. MACKENZIE, COOK, MENTZER, JAMES, COOPER, GILLEN, GREEN

Short Title

A Resolution designating the month of October 2025 as "Agent Orange Awareness Month" in Pennsylvania.

Memo Subject

Resolution – “Agent Orange Awareness Month” in PA – October 2025

Generated 09/29/2025 06:00 PM

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

House Resolution 303 Printer's Number 2262

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

By continuing to use this site, you agree to our Terms & Conditions, last updated on July 21, 2025.

We use cookies to enhance your experience. Learn more