House Resolution 299 Printer's Number 2248

PENNSYLVANIA, September 29 - Sponsors

KRUEGER, CONKLIN, GREINER, HILL-EVANS, VENKAT, FREEMAN, GUZMAN, SANCHEZ, HARKINS, GIRAL, HOWARD, GALLAGHER, NEILSON, RIVERA, MAYES, KHAN, CERRATO, GREEN, CIRESI

Short Title

A Resolution recognizing October 3, 2025, as "Kids Music Day" in Pennsylvania.

Memo Subject

Co-Sponsorship: Resolution designating October 3, 2025, as Kids Music Day in Pennsylvania and recognizing the 10th Anniversary of Kids Music Day

