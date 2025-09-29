House Resolution 299 Printer's Number 2248
PENNSYLVANIA, September 29 - Sponsors
KRUEGER, CONKLIN, GREINER, HILL-EVANS, VENKAT, FREEMAN, GUZMAN, SANCHEZ, HARKINS, GIRAL, HOWARD, GALLAGHER, NEILSON, RIVERA, MAYES, KHAN, CERRATO, GREEN, CIRESI
Short Title
A Resolution recognizing October 3, 2025, as "Kids Music Day" in Pennsylvania.
Memo Subject
Co-Sponsorship: Resolution designating October 3, 2025, as Kids Music Day in Pennsylvania and recognizing the 10th Anniversary of Kids Music Day
Generated 09/29/2025 06:00 PM
Legal Disclaimer:
