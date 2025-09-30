Insurance Broker Releases Documentary Exposing Pharmacy Benefit Corruption

Side Effects May Include Speakers Side Effects May Include: The Hidden Costs of Prescription Drugs Flier

Ethos Benefits premieres Side Effects May Include, a groundbreaking film revealing how PBMs manipulate drug pricing and mislead employers.

ORLANDO, FL, UNITED STATES, September 30, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Ethos Benefits, a fiduciary health benefits advisory firm based in Orlando, Florida, announced the premiere of its new documentary, Side Effects May Include, which exposes the hidden corruption and misaligned incentives within the pharmacy benefits system. The film pulls back the curtain on how Pharmacy Benefit Managers (PBMs) manipulate drug pricing and rebates, driving up costs for employers and patients across the country.Produced in collaboration with leading transparency advocates including US-RX Care, DisclosedRx, Group Benefit Solutions, Einstein Consulting Group, JohnWoods.health, and others, Side Effects May Include reveals how PBMs profit through opaque contracts, spread pricing, and rebate schemes that prioritize revenue over patient care.Through expert interviews, real-world case studies, and employer testimonials, the film explores how the current system inflates costs, hides data, and undermines fiduciary responsibility, while offering practical strategies for reform and transparent plan design.“This documentary pulls back the curtain on one of healthcare’s most misunderstood and costly systems,” said Donovan Ryckis, CEO of Ethos Benefits. “Employers are unknowingly paying for layers of middlemen who profit from confusion. We’re showing there’s a better way... one built on transparency, data, and fiduciary duty.”The premiere of Side Effects May Include is part of Ethos Benefits’ ongoing mission to restore trust in healthcare by empowering employers with data, accountability, and control over their pharmacy spend. The documentary is now available to stream online for free.The documentary premiere is online, airing October 2nd at 11:00 am CT.Register for the free viewing here: https://ideas.ethosbenefits.com/side-effects-may-include-premiere

Side Effects May Include Documentary Teaser

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.