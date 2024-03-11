Chelsea Ryckis: 2024 Most Innovative Healthcare Consultant
Chelsea Ryckis, President of Ethos Benefits was awarded the 2024 Most Innovative Healthcare Consultant as voted by her peers at the +You Powered Symposium.ORLANDO, FLORIDA, USA, March 11, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Ethos Benefits has announced Chelsea Ryckis, the President of the company, as the recipient of the 2024 Most Innovative Healthcare Consultant of the Year Award. The accolade was presented during the Annual +You Powered Symposium Awards Banquet on February 6, 2024, in Puerto Rico. This national award acknowledges healthcare consultants leading in the creation of innovative solutions that significantly influence cost and quality in employer-sponsored healthcare.
The +YouPowered Awards honor professionals demonstrating innovation, excellence, and dedication in healthcare consulting. Chelsea Ryckis is recognized for her visionary leadership and commitment to improving employer healthcare by addressing fundamental factors contributing to healthcare inflation. Her innovative approaches and dedication to transparency have influenced the healthcare industry and set new standards for employer healthcare management.
Ethos Benefits aims to transform the healthcare experience for employers and employees nationwide by aligning the incentives of health insurance carriers, brokers or consultants, and employers. Implementing advanced health plan designs, which include complimentary mental health benefits, cancer treatments, outpatient surgeries, and imaging, as well as creating strategic partnerships, have been key in managing healthcare expenses efficiently.
Upon receiving the award, Chelsea Ryckis acknowledged the efforts of the Ethos Benefits team and the employers who are proactive in managing healthcare costs. The statement emphasizes the belief that employer healthcare management can be enhanced.
Ethos Benefits invites interested parties to examine how the company leads in healthcare innovation and assists in navigating the complexities of healthcare benefits. Acknowledgment of Chelsea Ryckis’s achievement is encouraged.
For details on Ethos Benefits and innovative healthcare solutions, visit www.ethosbenefits.com or reach out to Tracy Sparks at 407-803-4710.
About Ethos Benefits: As a prominent organization in healthcare benefits management, Ethos Benefits is dedicated to transforming the healthcare experience. With an emphasis on innovation, transparency, and value, Ethos Benefits strives to reform healthcare benefits management, making it more accessible, affordable, and transparent.
