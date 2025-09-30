PostGrid Named the Fastest Growing Technology Company by The Globe and Mail

Ranked #1 in Technology and #2 Overall Among the Nation’s Fastest Growing Businesses

CANADA, September 30, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- PostGrid, the enterprise SaaS platform transforming offline communication and address verification for leading B2B organizations, today announced its recognition by The Globe and Mail as the fastest growing technology company and #2 overall among the nation’s fastest growing companies.This ranking reflects PostGrid’s extraordinary trajectory and growing influence in the enterprise technology landscape. Since launching its platform, PostGrid has become the trusted partner of global organizations seeking to automate, verify, and scale offline communications with speed and accuracy. The company’s technology simplifies traditionally complex workflows in direct mail automation and address verification, unlocking efficiencies and measurable ROI for its customers.“Being recognized as the fastest-growing technology company is both humbling and energizing,” said Apaar Madan, CTO of PostGrid. “This achievement is a direct reflection of the relentless dedication of our team and the confidence our customers place in us. At PostGrid, we are building the infrastructure for a new era of enterprise communication, one where offline is as smart, scalable, and measurable as digital.”“The fastest-growing companies worldwide choose PostGrid because we make offline communications as seamless and scalable as digital channels,” said Prateek Chaudhary, CRO at PostGrid. “This recognition is a testament to our team, our customers, and the vision we’re building.”With offices and operations across the United States, Canada, Australia, and the United Kingdom, PostGrid continues to expand its global footprint while scaling responsibly and sustainably.As the company looks ahead, PostGrid remains committed to expanding its capabilities and solidifying its position as the global leader in offline communication infrastructure. This recognition by The Globe and Mail underscores its mission to set new standards in enterprise SaaS while scaling responsibly and sustainably.Now in its seventh year, The Globe and Mail’s Top Growing Companies ranking celebrates entrepreneurship and innovation, spotlighting organizations transforming industries and driving global impact.About The Globe and Mail:The Globe and Mail is Canada’s foremost news media company, leading the national discussion and causing policy change through brave and independent journalism since 1844. With our award-winning coverage of business, politics and national affairs, The Globe and Mail newspaper reaches 6.1 million readers every week in our print or digital formats, and Report on Business magazine reaches 2.7 million readers in print and digital every issue. Our investment in innovative data science means that as the world continues to change, so does TheGlobe. Woodbridge, the investment arm of the Thomson family, owns the Globe and Mail.About PostGrid:PostGrid is an enterprise technology company building the global infrastructure for offline communication. Recognized as a leader in its category, PostGrid empowers organizations to scale direct mail and address verification with the same precision, compliance, and measurability as digital channels. Trusted by enterprises worldwide, PostGrid continues to redefine how offline communication is powered by technology. Learn more here.

