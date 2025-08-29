Submit Release
RuffCue Recognized as 2025 Canadian Choice Award Winner for Animal Rescue Service

Fort Frances-based animal rescue organization celebrated for compassionate care and community impact

FORT FRANCES, ONTARIO, CANADA, August 29, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- RuffCue, a dedicated animal rescue service based in Fort Frances, proudly announces it has been honoured with the 2025 Canadian Choice Award in the category of Animal Rescue Service. This prestigious recognition reflects RuffCue’s unwavering commitment to rescuing, rehabilitating, and rehoming animals in need, while fostering a compassionate community.

RuffCue’s tireless efforts to provide safe shelter, medical care, and loving support to vulnerable animals have made a significant difference in Fort Frances and surrounding areas. Their volunteer-driven approach and community engagement continue to inspire compassion and responsible pet ownership.

As part of the ongoing celebration of exceptional local organizations, the nomination period for the 2026 Canadian Choice Award is now open, encouraging the community to continue recognizing those who make a meaningful difference in animal welfare and beyond.

About RuffCue
Based in Fort Frances, Ontario, RuffCue is committed to the rescue and rehabilitation of abandoned and abused animals. Through dedicated volunteers and partnerships, they provide medical care, foster homes, and adoption services to ensure every animal has a chance at a happy, healthy life.

