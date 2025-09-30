Invoke is a proud participant in the Microsoft Security Store Partner Ecosystem

Microsoft Solutions Partner, Security Specialist - Invoke Invoke Member of Microsoft Intelligent Security Association Invoke Named 2024 Microsoft Partner of the Year Finalist

Invoke today announced its inclusion in the Microsoft Security Store Partner Ecosystem.

HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, September 30, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Invoke today announced its inclusion in the Microsoft Security Store Partner Ecosystem . Invoke was selected based on their proven experience with Microsoft Security technologies , willingness to explore and provide feedback on cutting edge functionality, and close relationship with Microsoft.“We’re excited to be part of the Microsoft Security Store Partner Ecosystem. Early access to the Security Store has shown us how digital security agents, grounded in Microsoft’s comprehensive security graph, can help organizations respond at AI speed and close the cybersecurity talent gap. We look forward to leveraging these capabilities to further protect our customers and deliver trusted, integrated solutions at scale”-Stephen Leuthold, Co-Founder, Director of Modern Work & Security, Invoke“The Microsoft Security Store is designed to simplify and strengthen how organizations approach cybersecurity. By offering a curated selection of trusted solutions and AI agents, we help Security and IT teams quickly find, purchase, and deploy technologies that integrate seamlessly with Microsoft Security. With simplified billing, streamlined deployment, and verified integrations, the Security Store empowers defenders to accelerate their response, improve their security posture, and focus on what matters most.”-Dorothy Li, Corporate Vice President, Security Copilot, Ecosystem and MarketplaceInvoke is collaborating with Microsoft to help shape the development of the Microsoft Security Store, providing feedback on new features, integration experiences, and customer needs. By publishing certified solutions and AI agents that integrate seamlessly with Microsoft Security products, Invoke is making it easier for organizations to discover, purchase, and deploy trusted security technologies. Through the Security Store, Invoke is helping customers accelerate their security outcomes and simplify operations with solutions that are vetted, easy to deploy, and designed to work together.The Microsoft Security Store is setting a new benchmark for cybersecurity procurement and deployment. By centralizing a wide range of security solutions and AI agents—organizations can now streamline how they discover, acquire, and operationalize advanced security technologies. With features like industry framework alignment, simplified billing, and guided deployment, the Security Store helps security teams reduce complexity, accelerate adoption, and maximize the value of their security investment.About InvokeA global finalist for the Microsoft Partner of the Year award, Invoke combines tightly coupled security controls with digital productivity solutions to help enterprises innovate with confidence. As a Frontier Firm Partner, Invoke empowers organizations to adopt AI agents and Copilot securely, strategically, and at scale—turning complexity into clarity and transformation into measurable outcomes.

