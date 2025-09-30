New Report: ESG Reporting Is Broken — ESGPS Is Here to Fix It

ESGPS: Navigating Investor-Ready Sustainability Reporting

Veerless introduces three reporting frameworks—Stakeholder Quotient (SQ), COMPASS, and ANCHOR—to meet the evolving needs of stakeholders.

Investors aren’t flipping through 100 pages. They’re searching for answers. If they can’t find them fast, they move on. Your report should be designed for how it’s used, not just how it looks.” — Marcy Twete, Founder & CEO of Veerless

MINNEAPOLIS, MN, UNITED STATES, September 30, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Sustainability teams are producing more environmental, social, and governance (ESG) reports than ever, but most of those reports are failing the people who need them most. ESGPS: Navigating Investor-Ready Sustainability Reporting , a new report from Veerless , a consultancy specializing in sustainability and ESG strategy, reveals a practical roadmap for creating sustainability reports that are not only downloaded but also trusted, used, and shared.Drawing from in-depth interviews with analysts, portfolio managers, stewardship directors, and ESG leaders at institutions including BlackRock, KKR, Moody’s, and Morningstar, the report outlines what today’s stakeholders — especially investors — really want in a sustainability report.“Sustainability reports are now table stakes, but usability, clarity, and trust are still missing,” said Marcy Twete, Founder & CEO of Veerless. “This report reframes ESG reporting as business intelligence. It’s time to stop checking boxes and start building credibility.”Key ESG frameworks introduced in the report include:- Stakeholder Quotient (SQ): A new model for measuring corporate reputation across six dimensions of stakeholder intelligence — from emotional connection to systemic understanding and protective loyalty.- COMPASS: A seven-part UI/UX framework to ensure reports are modular, navigable, inclusive, and structured with clarity and intention.- ANCHOR: A blueprint for investor-grade content that emphasizes risk clarity, strategic alignment, and financial relevance — all grounded in accountability.“Investors aren’t flipping through 100 pages. They’re searching for answers. If they can’t find them fast, they move on,” added Twete. “Your report should be designed for how it’s used, not just how it looks.”Actionable takeaways from the report include:- Implementing clickable, interactive reports optimized for screen use- Building consistent design systems and smart navigation- Linking narrative directly to key metrics and materiality- Moving from marketing speak to strategic clarityESGPS was developed over two years in collaboration with ESG leaders across sectors, with support from reporting experts and investor practitioners. It is the first reporting guide to apply a design thinking lens to ESG disclosures, blending structure with story and data with design.Read the full report, “ESGPS: Navigating Investor-Ready Sustainability Reporting,” here: https://veerless.com/reports/esgps About VeerlessVeerless is a Certified B Corp and Climate Neutral consultancy specializing in sustainability and ESG strategy. Veerless partners with companies ranging from start-ups to Fortune 500 leaders — including Abbott, Alnylam, Janus International, Morningstar, and Resideo — to deliver measurable sustainability outcomes. By combining data-driven insights with future-focused solutions, Veerless empowers organizations to navigate complex regulatory landscapes and embed ESG principles into their operations. Learn more at www.veerless.com

