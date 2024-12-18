New Report: How ESG Will Likely Move Forward Under Trump

Veerless Logo

“A Climate of Opportunity” Explores Forces Driving ESG Progress Despite Federal Pushback

ESG isn’t disappearing—it’s evolving. The most successful teams will be those who adapt to this new reality, leveraging the momentum from states, markets, and consumers to create lasting impact.” — Marcy Twete, CEO of Veerless

MINNEAPOLIS, MN, UNITED STATES, December 17, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Unlike 2017, ESG isn’t retreating under the new Trump administration. " A Climate of Opportunity: ESG in a Second Trump Administration ," a new report from Veerless, reveals how states, corporations, global markets, and younger generations are keeping ESG initiatives moving forward despite federal resistance.The report examines the shifting landscape of ESG leadership and offers actionable strategies for organizations to adapt, secure internal buy-in, and thrive in a fragmented environment.“Conservative pushback has created new challenges for ESG, but it has also shifted leadership to states, corporations, and supply chains,” said Marcy Twete, CEO of Veerless, LLC . “Despite recent headlines, ESG teams can still advance their initiatives. It just requires more creativity and strategic thinking to get it done.”Key insights from the report include:-What’s Driving ESG Forward: Voter-driven ESG policies in 19 states, stricter supply chain requirements raising compliance standards, the EU’s CSRD tightening global accountability by 2025, and surging demand for sustainability from Gen Z and Millennials.-How ESG Teams Can Act Strategically: Aligning with voter priorities, meeting new EU and supply chain standards, leveraging generational demand for sustainability, and using ESG to mitigate systemic risks and foster resilience.“ESG isn’t disappearing—it’s evolving,” added Twete. “The most successful teams will be those who adapt to this new reality, leveraging the momentum from states, markets, and consumers to create lasting impact.”Read the full report, “A Climate of Opportunity: ESG in a Second Trump Administration,” here: https://veerless.com/climate-under-trump/ About VeerlessVeerless, LLC is a Certified B Corp and Climate Neutral consultancy specializing in sustainability and ESG strategy. Veerless partners with companies ranging from start-ups to Fortune 500 leaders, including Abbott, Alnylam, Janus International, Morningstar, and Resideo, to deliver measurable sustainability outcomes. By combining data-driven insights with future-focused solutions, Veerless empowers organizations to navigate complex regulatory landscapes and embed ESG principles into their operations. Learn more at www.veerless.com

