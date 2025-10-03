SunKnowledge Expands Accounts Receivable Leadership Through New Partnership with Leading California Hospital Group

Medical Accounts Receivable

By pairing human expertise with AI automation, the company is continuing to help healthcare providers navigate today’s financial challenges with confidence.

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, October 3, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- SunKnowledge Inc., a nationally recognized leader in revenue cycle management (RCM), has expanded its healthcare partnership with the onboarding of KPC Health, a premier hospital group. This collaboration further underscores SunKnowledge’s ability to deliver unmatched healthcare accounts receivable (AR) solutions to healthcare providers across the United States.

Driving Financial Excellence in Healthcare

For over 18 years, SunKnowledge has been known to transform medical accounts receivable management for physicians, practices, and hospitals. They have been at the forefront of enabling physicians overcome one of the most pressing financial challenges in modern healthcare viz. delayed and denied payments. In most cases, SunKnowledge had solved these problems with the first month. With mounting pressure arising from regulatory complexities and payer roadblocks, healthcare providers often face serious revenue disruptions. SunKnowledge has become a trusted ally for all to combat such challenges. Today, SunKnowledge has become renowned for offering comprehensive support at only $7/ hour and has emerged as a true end-to-end AR solution that accelerates collections, cuts down outstanding balances and helps providers maintain stronger financial health.

Proven Model of AR Success

SunKnowledge’s model combines skilled teams, advanced analytics, and technology-driven workflows to address AR inefficiencies at every stage. By reducing AR days, improving cash flow and minimizing denials, the company ensures providers spend less time chasing payments and more time delivering quality patient care.

“Our goal has always been simple; making sure that every dollar owed is collected. With KPC Health joining our network, we’re proud to extend this mission to yet another respected healthcare organization,” said Ronnie Hastings, spokesperson for SunKnowledge Inc.

From independent physician groups to large hospital systems, SunKnowledge has built customized AR strategies for providers across all 50 states. Its ability to understand payer-specific requirements, specialty-wise complexities and state regulations makes it a versatile partner for those involved in cardiology, orthopedics, infusion therapy, urgent care, home health, and more.

The partnership with KPC Health is a significant addition, marking further growth for SunKnowledge on the West Coast and reinforcing its reputation as a national leader in AR excellence.

Why Providers Choose SunKnowledge

Healthcare organizations partnering with SunKnowledge consistently report measurable improvements in their revenue cycle performance. The company delivers:

Faster Collections: Rapid reduction of AR days through proactive follow-ups and denial management.

Maximum Recovery: Recovering every payable dollar through advanced payer engagement.

Compliance Assurance: Maintaining HIPAA compliance and CMS standards for every claim and process.

Cost Efficiency: Driving cost reductions of up to 80% compared to in-house operations.

Looking Ahead

With transparent reporting, scalable solutions, and complete RCM support – right from coding and billing to denial resolution – SunKnowledge has positioned itself as the healthcare accounts receivable partner of choice for healthcare providers nationwide.

The addition of KPC Health reflects not just another client win, but SunKnowledge’s growing footprint in a highly competitive industry. By pairing human expertise with AI-powered automation, the company is continuing to help healthcare providers navigate today’s financial challenges with confidence.

