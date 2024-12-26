Sun Knowledge Launches Advanced AI-powered Technology-Enabled Solutions to Boost Revenue Cycle Efficiency

RCM

Sun Knowledge launches AI-powered Smart Decision Platform to enhance billing accuracy, efficiency, and compliance for 30+ specialties.

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, December 25, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Sun Knowledge Inc., a leading healthcare solutions provider, is proud to announce its ongoing work on a cutting-edge Smart Decision Platform (SDP) for providing expedited billing support for HME, cardiology, DME, and 28 other specialties. This advanced AI-powered software is set to revolutionize the billing process, ensuring greater accuracy, efficiency, and compliance.

The following features form the design of the SDP

Smart Decision Support System:

> Helps users input data with high accuracy and maintain good documentation

> It uses rigid checks and balances to get claims passed with minimal rejections or denials

> Achieves a highly reduced Accounts Receivable (AR) bucket

Smart Process Automation Modules:

> Improves the accuracy of data while also reducing the TAT

> Improves workflows to enhance efficiency in operations

Intuitive System Prompts and Guides:

> Provides real-time support to users, thus helping them perform their work better.

Sun Knowledge emphasizes data security and compliance. All the data used to create and refine these modules is taken from public sources and is always in line with data privacy laws.

"We are committed to harnessing the latest advances in AI to create innovative solutions that address the pain points of medical billing problem. Our Sun Knowledge Digital Platform will empower organizations to achieve unmatched accuracy, efficiency, and compliance in their billing processes," said Ronnie Hastings, the spokesperson of Sun Knowledge.

This initiative speaks to the commitment Sun Knowledge makes to lead the charge of healthcare innovation, delivering solutions that change the face of how billing and revenue cycle management are handled.

About Sun Knowledge Inc.

Sun Knowledge Inc. stands as a leading healthcare solutions provider, offering a comprehensive suite of services tailored to the diverse needs of healthcare organizations across the United States. Partnering with over 200 clients – including health systems, medical centers, ancillary care organizations, multi-specialty and single-specialty groups – Sun Knowledge effectively bridges the gap by serving both payers and providers.

Renowned for its expertise in end-to-end Revenue Cycle Management (RCM), the company specializes in key areas such as Prior Authorization, Accounts Receivable Management as well as Virtual Assistance, Virtual Scribe and Customer Support Care among others. By leveraging cutting-edge technology, AI and software platforms, Sun Knowledge delivers enhanced efficiency, streamlined workflows and significant reductions in administrative burdens in record time.

Committed to excellence, Sun Knowledge empowers healthcare providers to focus on their core mission — delivering exceptional patient care – while maximizing their operational efficiency and enhancing financial outcomes.

