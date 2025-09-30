Future-Focused Simplicity: Ikan’s Aura™ 19" NDI Monitor Honored at IBC 2025

Award-winning PoE & NDI monitor streamlines IP workflows—delivering power, connectivity, and breakthrough AV integration in one intuitive solution.

AMSTERDAM, NETHERLANDS, September 30, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Ikan International is proud to announce that its Aura™ 19" PoE & NDI Desktop Monitor ( M19W-NDI-DESK ) has been honored with Future’s Best of Show Award, presented by AVTechnology at IBC 2025. This prestigious recognition celebrates the Aura monitor’s outstanding innovation, industry impact, and commitment to simplifying and empowering broadcast and AV workflows.Recognition at IBC 2025Future’s Best of Show Awards, judged by a panel of industry engineers and technology experts, identifies products that set new standards in innovation, feature set, and application for the professional broadcast and AV community. Awardees were presented with a crystal-glass trophy at IBC, symbolizing their leadership in advancing industry standards.CEO Perspective on InnovationJames Tian, CEO of Ikan International, stated, “We are honored that the Aura NDI Desktop Monitor has been recognized with IBC’s Best of Show Award. This innovation represents our commitment to streamlining broadcast and AV workflows: with a single RJ45 Cat6 cable, users can simultaneously power the monitor and decode NDI feeds directly from the network. This monitor is built specifically for today’s modern IP workflows.”About the Aura™ 19" PoE & NDI Desktop MonitorDesigned for next-generation studios and command environments, the Aura™ 19" integrates Power over Ethernet (PoE) technology, allowing both power and NDI video feeds to be delivered via a single network cable. This breakthrough simplifies installation, reduces infrastructure costs, and meets the needs of forward-thinking clients across corporate, educational, and creative sectors. Engineered for IP-based workflows, it delivers high-brightness, broadcast-grade visuals and seamless network integration, all while ensuring intuitive operation for both technical and non-technical users.Industry ImpactThe awards committee noted, “The products nominated for the Best of Show program provide an outstanding overview of new technology at the show and recognize the very best broadcast and AV products and solutions on display at IBC—shining a spotlight on the very best.” The Aura stands as a testament to Ikan’s philosophy of reducing technical barriers and enabling any organization to create professional media in any space, regardless of budget or infrastructure constraints.About IkanSince 2005, Ikan has empowered broadcasters, system integrators, and creators to unlock the full potential of their spaces, offering integrated solutions that remove complexity from content creation. As pioneers in AV-over-IP and PoE technologies, Ikan remains committed to making professional broadcasting accessible, intuitive, and future-proof for a rapidly evolving industry.

