Ikan Appoints Holdan as Exclusive UK & Ireland Distributor, Democratizing Professional Broadcasting Across British Isles

Strategic partnership eliminates studio complexity barriers for content creators across England, Scotland, Wales, and Ireland

HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, September 11, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Ikan International, the global leader in integrated studio infrastructure solutions, today announced the appointment of Holdan as its exclusive distributor for the United Kingdom and Ireland, effective September 11, 2025. This strategic partnership brings Ikan's revolutionary ecosystem approach to one of the world's most influential broadcast markets, making professional-grade content creation accessible to organizations of all sizes across the British Isles.Holdan, a Glossop-based member of the Midwich Group with nearly three decades of expertise in professional AV and broadcast distribution, will serve as the primary support hub for Ikan solutions throughout England, Scotland, Wales, and Ireland. The partnership represents a fundamental shift from traditional vendor relationships to true ecosystem support that prioritizes customer success over product sales."Every broadcaster deserves to create without limits—that's not just our tagline, it's our obsession," said Daniel Napier, Channel Manager for EMEA at Ikan International. "We chose Holdan because they share our belief that technology should amplify creativity, not complicate it. Their 29-year track record of value-added distribution proves they understand that success isn't measured in units sold, but in stories enabled. This collaboration will allow us to better serve and respond to the needs of our UK customer base."Kriss Hampton Joyce, Chief Technology Officer for Holdan added “We’re incredibly excited to launch our partnership with Ikan, their growing ecosystem and trajectory of product development aligns perfectly with where we see growing demand, and what our focus is, and that is bringing professional broadcast workflows to the non-technical masses. Automation for cameras is now the norm but having this applied to the wrap around elements of a working studio trails behind – Ikan are pushing the boundaries here and are doing so at a price point that make it accessible for all”.Launching with Blue Ocean InnovationThe partnership debuts with Ikan's groundbreaking "Blue Ocean" product portfolio, engineered to eliminate the traditional barriers that have plagued professional broadcasting for decades:● Lyra PoE Studio Lighting Series: Revolutionary single-cable technology that eliminates electrical permits, reduces installation time, and delivers broadcast-grade quality through simplified Power-over-Ethernet infrastructure● Aura NDI IP Prompting Solutions: Future-ready teleprompting that seamlessly integrates with existing network infrastructure, enabling remote operation and true broadcast-over-IP workflows● Motorized Turnkey Pedestal Solutions: Complete turnkey packages combining smooth and precise motorized pedestals with automation possibilities, along with a range of prompting and confidence monitoring options - offering a one stop shop for wrap around camera support.Holdan will have comprehensive access to Ikan's complete product ecosystem, enabling UK and Irish customers to build unified studio solutions that work together from day one, rather than managing disparate components from multiple vendors.Addressing the Tremendous Market OpportunityThe partnership positions both companies at the forefront of massive market transformation in the UK and Ireland:● Corporate studio builds have increased dramatically since 2023 as organizations recognize the value of owned content capabilities● Educational institutions plan significant investments in studios through 2026● Government entities report a sizable increase in professional studio requirements● Houses of worship across a majority of UK congregations now require hybrid content delivery capabilities"Traditional approaches can't scale to meet this explosive demand," added Napier. "The future belongs to integrated ecosystems that deliver professional results through simplified workflows—exactly what this partnership enables."Transforming Support Through Local ExcellenceBeginning September 11, 2025, Holdan becomes the comprehensive support ecosystem for UK and Irish customers, providing:● Pre-sales technical consultation and system design● Project planning and risk mitigation strategies● Installation support and post-deployment optimization● Ongoing relationship management and growth enablement● Local repair facilities and demo equipment access● Same-timezone support that understands regional requirementsIBC 2025: Experience the RevolutionBoth companies will demonstrate the power of integrated studio infrastructure at IBC Amsterdam (September 12-15, 2025):Ikan International Demonstrations:● NDI Pavilion (Hall 11, Stand C39): Live demonstration of the Aura NDI Monitor showcasing seamless IP integration● Chyron Booth (Hall 7, Stand B47): Lyra PoE lights powering broadcast-quality virtual productionIndustry professionals can schedule consultations through their Holdan representatives or visit www.ikancorp.com , select "Chat with an Ikan Pro today," and include "IBC appointment request" in the message field.Quantifiable Impact for UK StudiosEarly adopters of Ikan's integrated approach report transformative results:● Studio build timelines reduced from 6 weeks to 2 weeks● Total project costs decreased by 22% on average● ROI achievement accelerated from 18 months to 4 months● Integration complexity eliminated through pre-tested compatibilityCreating Without LimitsThis partnership reflects Ikan's fundamental belief that professional content creation should be accessible to every organization—from major broadcasters pushing creative boundaries to educational institutions inspiring the next generation, from corporations building authentic internal communications to houses of worship connecting communities worldwide.The tools to create without limits are now available at the doorstep of every content creator across the UK and Ireland.About Ikan InternationalIkan International is a global leader in integrated studio infrastructure solutions, pioneering the ecosystem approach that simplifies professional broadcasting. With a comprehensive portfolio spanning studio lighting, camera support systems, teleprompting solutions, and IP-based technologies, Ikan serves broadcasters, content creators, and production facilities worldwide. The company's commitment to democratizing professional content creation through human-centered design and integrated innovation has established it as the preferred partner for organizations seeking to eliminate complexity while maximizing creative potential. Learn more at www.ikancorp.com About HoldanEstablished in 1996, Holdan are one of the leading value-added distributors in the audio visual, broadcast and cine and imaging sectors supplying resellers in the UK&I. Our overall aim is to give our customers excellent service and we aspire to be efficient and easy to work with. We truly care about the quality of our delivery.As a division of the Midwich Group, we represent high profile brands, and provide the highest level of sales, after sales support, marketing, service and technical pre-sales support.Enquiries should be directed to: marketing@holdan.co.uk or telephone +44 (0)­1457 851000.Marketing contact: Jo Mohan - Graphics & Marketing Co-ordinator jom@holdan.co.ukVisit www.holdan.co.uk and www.midwich.com for more information.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.