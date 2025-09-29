Jefferson County Conservation Agent invites the public to leave footprints and take only photos on area glades

HILLSBORO, Mo.—They’ve been referred to as Missouri’s mini deserts. Glades are open, rocky areas, usually found in clearings of upland forests and woodlands. These typically south or west facing natural communities feature thin, rocky soils, large, exposed rocks, and are dotted by sparse trees. They harbor plants and animals often seen in deserts or prairies. The Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) owns and manages two excellent examples of these exclusive habitats in the St. Louis region.

A glade is distinguished by the type of bedrock that underlies it, which influences many of its unique characteristics.

“Missouri’s landscape is home to several types of glade habitats including dolomite, igneous, limestone, and sandstone glades,” said MDC Jefferson County Conservation Agent, Cpl. Lexis Wilson. “These glades can generally be encountered throughout the southern half of the state and are home to many plant and wildlife species that might not be found in other parts of Missouri.”

Many of these are species of conservation concern, and some may even be endangered species. The glades themselves are delicate and valuable ecosystems.

“While visiting conservation areas, we encourage everyone to understand and follow the regulations for those specific areas,” Cpl. Wilson said. “For example, it is unlawful to destroy a glade habitat by flipping rocks to find wildlife or to collect any plants or animals from these glades.”

Turning over rocks can permanently damage the habitat of the reptiles, amphibians, and insects that live there, as well as the millions of microorganisms that make up that ecosystem.

Cpl. Wilson said this illegal practice can also leave these animals vulnerable to predation and the weather. Collecting plants or wildlife can lead to decline in the species’ populations, too.

“MDC’s St. Louis region is fortunate to have two magnificent glades in Jefferson County that visitors can explore,” said Cpl. Wilson. “These are Valley View Glades Natural Area and Victoria Glades Conservation Area.”

Valley View Glades Natural Area is located on Route B, a mile east of Morse Mill. It features 225 acres with multiple sprawling vistas, exceptional seasonal wildflower displays, and a natural surface hiking trail. Victoria Glades Conservation Area lies 1.5 miles southeast of Hillsboro on Victoria Road. This 229 acre-area has rolling terrain offering multiple glade openings interwoven with oak-hickory forest. A natural surface trail also enables visitors to traverse the area.

These areas are part of a much larger complex of glades that extends eastward and beyond Hillsboro and Desoto, to Festus, then south into Ste. Genevieve County.

For more information on both areas, including downloadable pdf maps, go to:

“When enjoying these remarkable glades, remember to take only photographs, and leave only footprints,” Cpl. Wilson said.