MDC hosts several hunter education skills sessions in northeastern Missouri in October

KIRKSVILLE, Mo. -- The Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) invites the public to finish their hunter education certification in northeastern Missouri this October. This training session is the final step to becoming hunter education certified, and the class is designed for participants ages 11 and older. MDC staff will be hosting several events throughout the month.

Oct. 5 in Unionville from 1-4 p.m. at the Putnam County High School, 803 S. 20th St. Register at http://short.mdc.mo.gov/oZk.

Oct. 11 in Clarksville from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. at the Clarksville Boat Club, 310 First St. Register at http://short.mdc.mo.gov/oZ4.

Oct. 11 in Edina from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. at the United Methodist Church, 200 South Main St. in the basement. Register at http://short.mdc.mo.gov/oZJ.

Oct. 16 in Milan from 5-9 p.m. at Steve's Builder's Hardware, 410 North Pearl St. Register at http://short.mdc.mo.gov/oZU.

Oct. 18 in Kahoka from 8 a.m. until 12 p.m. at the First Baptist Church, 363 North Washington St. Register at http://short.mdc.mo.gov/oZi.

Oct. 18 in Ewing from 9 a.m. until 1 p.m. at the Ewing Fire House, 101 North Main. Register at http://short.mdc.mo.gov/oZS.

Oct. 18 in Queen City from 9 a.m. until 4 p.m. at the Schuyler County High School, 1170 U.S. Highway 63. Register at http://short.mdc.mo.gov/oZq.

Oct. 25 in Paris from 8 a.m. until 12 p.m. at the Monroe County Extension Office at 229 North Washington, in the basement. Register at http://short.mdc.mo.gov/oZp.

Oct. 25 in Kirksville from 8:30-10:30 a.m. at MDC's Northeast Regional Office, 3500 South Baltimore St. Register at http://short.mdc.mo.gov/oZN.

Prior to attending the class, participants will need to complete the knowledge portion of the certification process. To do so, participants can either complete the online version for a fee or fill out the student manual chapter review questions. Those who choose to fill out the student manual chapter review questions will need to bring the booklet to the event for the instructor to review at no cost. The online knowledge portion and information about the student manuals can be found on MDC’s website at https://short.mdc.mo.gov/ZCt. Student manuals are also available at any MDC office.

Learn more about hunter education in Missouri at http://short.mdc.mo.gov/ZCt.