October 6th Marks 8th Anniversary of NBA Legend Connie Hawkins' Passing: Communities Call for His Legacy to be Honored

Brooklyn Park Commissioner said recently " All of The Leaders in Brooklyn agree Mr Connie Hawkins is well deserving” — Marty Maher Brooklyn Park Commissioner

NEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, October 4, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- October 6th Marks 8th Anniversary of NBA Legend Connie Hawkins' Passing: Communities Call for His Legacy to be HonoredOctober 6th,2025 will mark eight years since the passing of Brooklyn -born basketball icon Connie Hawkins, a Boys High School legend and NBA Hall of Famer. Widely considered one of the greatest players to ever emerge from Brooklyn, Hawkins remains under recognized in his own hometown.Since his passing, community members from Brooklyn, Pittsburgh and Phoenix -the three cities most closely tied to his life and career-along with local sports organizations have pushed to honor The Hawk by naming a park, street or public space after him Despite these efforts ,progress has stalled .Much like his career, which was derailed for years by false accusations that kept him out of college and the NBA, Hawkins 'continues to face obstacles . A lie once blackballed him from the game and now a new false accusation within his community threatens to erase his legacy from public recognition- even though 99% of the Brooklyn community and political leaders agree Mr. Hawkins is well deserving.Connie Hawkins supports are appealing to ESPN and the sports world not to let his story be buried but instead to celebrate and preserve the impact he had on basketball and the communities he touchedMedia ContactJames McDougalcc4changeandpartners@gmail.com347-323-3844

