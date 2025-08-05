Brooklyn St Andrews Park the site of the first Rucker Games Celebrates the National Landmarking of Harlem's Rucker Park

Passing The Ball Sharing The History

NYC, NY, UNITED STATES, August 5, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Concerned Community 4 Change (CC4C) celebrates the designation of Holcombe Rucker Park in Harlem, New York, as a National Commemorative Site by the Senate and House of Representatives of the US Congress, approved on January 4, 2025. Brooklyn's St. Andrews Park—where several early Rucker summer basketball tournament players played over fifty years ago—will host the “Passing the Ball- Sharing the History” celebration at the corner of Kingston Avenue and Atlantic Avenue in Brooklyn, NY, on Saturday, August 2, 2024, from 11 am to 2 pm.In tribute to and recognition of the legendary Holcombe Rucker Basketball roots, CC4Change, along with former NBA players and Rucker Tournament legends, will highlight the people and programs that have been impacted.The legacy of the Rucker Pro-Am Tournament endures with global and local notoriety among aspiring basketball players, fans, New Yorkers, and tourists alike, serving as a summer basketball rite of passage for both athletes and spectators. Brooklyn legends, art showcases, youth program awards, and cancer screening information will be featured during the CC4Change “Passing the Ball – Sharing the History” event, with highlights from the Holcombe Rucker and the Rucker Pro-Am Tournament by former NBA players.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.