Governor Hochul Announces $25 Million Awarded to Help Farmers Pro...

Governor Kathy Hochul today announced that $25 million has been awarded to help New York’s farmers support agricultural water quality conservation projects. This is a record level of funding awarded in any one round of the State’s Agricultural Nonpoint Source Pollution Abatement and Control Program (Ag Nonpoint), which is being provided through the Environmental Protection Fund (EPF) and, for the first time, the Clean Water, Clean Air and Green Jobs Environmental Bond Act.

“By tapping into our Bond Act funding, we are now able to expand our reach and support even more on-farm projects across the State through our Ag Nonpoint program,” Governor Hochul said. “Our farmers care deeply for the land they work, so it’s critical we provide them with the resources they need and deserve to safeguard our waterways while protecting our communities and our natural resources from climate change.”

The announcement was made today at a special event held by State Agriculture Commissioner Richard A. Ball and Department of Environmental Conservation Commissioner Amanda Lefton at Van Patten Farms in Preble, Cortland County. The Cortland County Soil and Water Conservation District will help the farm construct a 1.4-million-gallon nutrient storage and transfer system, which will advance nutrient recycling practices for crop production and water quality in the Tioughnioga River Watershed. The Van Patten Farm, through the District, is receiving funding from the Clean Water, Clean Air and Green Jobs Environmental Bond Act to support implementation of the project. In total, 50 projects were funded in 25 counties across the State through Round 30 of the Ag Nonpoint Program.

New York State Agriculture and Markets Commissioner Richard A. Ball said, “Our Ag Nonpoint program has long been a well-known and robust resource to our farmers for three decades, helping our farmers to implement best practices that will conserve water and protect our waterways. Now, with an infusion of funding from the Bond Act, we are able to grow the program, investing in projects that will not only ensure the health of our environment but will also help ensure farms can remain competitive, profitable, and sustainable.”

New York State Department of Environmental Conservation Commissioner Amanda Lefton said, “Thanks to Governor Hochul’s leadership, this latest record investment to protect water quality through the Clean Water, Clean Air and Green Jobs Environmental Bond Act and the Environmental Protection Fund will help make it more affordable for farmers to implement effective environmental strategies. Today’s $25 million strengthens DEC’s ongoing partnerships with State Agriculture, local Soil and Water Conservation Districts, and farmers to help prevent water pollution while also helping our agriculture economy thrive.”

The Ag Nonpoint Program provides funding to projects that focus on either environmental planning or the implementation of best management practice systems to protect New York’s watersheds. Projects include conservation measures, such as nutrient management through manure storage, vegetative buffers along streams, and conservation cover crops.

Cortland County Soil and Water Conservation District Manager Amanda Barber said, “Conservation and water quality improvement practices are important for farm viability and environmental health. We are fortunate to have the support of the state and the Ag Nonpoint Source grant program to help fund conservation work on our local farms.”

Van Patten Farms, LLC. Co-Owner Steve Van Patten said, "Investments in environmental stewardship are important for the future of our farm. The Ag Nonpoint Source grant will help us improve our manure management and better utilize manure nutrients on the farm. We feel fortunate to have Soil and Water Conservation Districts supporting our efforts to improve our farm while protecting water quality for our community."

A regional breakdown of funding is listed below. The complete list of awarded projects can be found here.

Western New York – $2,686,922

$509,572 was awarded to the Allegany County Soil and Water Conservation District to work with four farms in the Genesee River Watershed (Bond Act).

$910,075 was awarded to the Cattaraugus County Soil and Water Conservation District to work with one farm in the Cattaraugus Creek Watershed (EPF).

$1,267,275 was awarded to the Chautauqua County Soil and Water Conservation District to work with two farms in the Conewango Creek Watershed (EPF).

Finger Lakes - $7,862,133

$1,936,624 was awarded to the Ontario County Soil and Water Conservation District to work with six farms in the Upper Genesee Watershed (Bond Act and EPF).

$533,330 was awarded to the Seneca County Soil and Water Conservation District to work with four farms in the Cayuga Lake Watershed (EPF).

$184,745 was awarded to the Wayne County Soil and Water Conservation District to work with two farms in the Oak Orchard-Twelvemile Watershed and Lake Ontario Watershed (Bond Act).

$4,582,434 was awarded to the Wyoming County Soil and Water Conservation District to work with one farm in the Genesee River Watershed (Bond Act and EPF), Niagara River Watershed (Bond Act), and Buffalo-Eighteenmile Watershed (Bond Act and EPF).

$625,000 was awarded to the Yates County Soil and Water Conservation District to work with 13 farms in the Keuka Lake Watershed (EPF).

Southern Tier - $4,592,411

$300,375 was awarded to the Chenango County Soil and Water Conservation District to work with one farm in the Upper Susquehanna River Watershed (Bond Act).

$1,534,136 was awarded to the Delaware County Soil and Water Conservation District to work with three farms in the Delaware River Watershed (EPF) and Upper Susquehanna River Watershed (Bond Act).

$288,460 was awarded to the Tioga County Soil and Water Conservation District to work with five farms in the Owego-Wappasening Watershed (EPF) and Upper Susquehanna Watershed (Bond Act).

$2,469,440 was awarded to Tompkins County Soil & Water Conservation District to work with two farms in the Owasco Lake Watershed (Bond Act and EPF).

Central New York – $5,527,147

$1,820,100 was awarded to the Cortland County Soil and Water Conservation District to work with three farms in the Otisco Lake Watershed (Bond Act), Tioughnioga River Watershed (Bond Act), and Lower East Branch Tioughnioga River Watershed (EPF).

$797,391 was awarded to the Cayuga County Soil and Water Conservation District to work with 12 farms in the Cayuga Lake Watershed (EPF).

$1,010,440 was awarded to the Madison County Soil and Water Conservation District to work with 19 farms in the Chenango River Watershed (EPF) and Tioughnioga River Watershed (EPF).

$1,899,216 was awarded to the Onondaga County Soil and Water Conservation District to work with six farms in the Onondaga Lake Watershed (EPF), Chenango River Watershed (Bond Act), Skaneateles Lake Watershed (Bond Act), and Fabius Brook Watershed (Bond Act).

Mohawk Valley - $1,504,141

$934,148 was awarded to the Herkimer County Soil and Water Conservation District to work with one farm in the Mohawk River Watershed (EPF).

$569,993 was awarded to the Montgomery County Soil and Water Conservation District to work with one farm in the Mohawk River Watershed (EPF).

North Country – $2,225,045

$594,359 was awarded to the Clinton County Soil and Water Conservation District to work with one farm in the Lake Champlain Watershed (EPF).

$421,347 was awarded to the Essex County Soil and Water Conservation District to work with two farms in the Lake Champlain Watershed (Bond Act).

$1,077,740 was awarded to the Jefferson County Soil and Water Conservation District to work with three farms in the Black River Watershed (EPF).

$131,599 was awarded to the Lewis County Soil and Water Conservation District to work with one farm in the Black River Watershed (Bond Act).

Capital Region - $264,056

$75,014 was awarded to the Columbia County Soil and Water Conservation District to work with one farm in the Hudson River Watershed (EPF).

$189,042 was awarded to the Schenectady County Soil and Water Conservation District to work with one farm in the Mohawk River Watershed (EPF).

Long Island - $183,694

$183,694 was awarded to the Suffolk County Soil and Water Conservation District to work with four farms in the Long Island Sound Watershed (EPF).

State Senator Michelle Hinchey said, “New York farmers are among the most dedicated stewards of our natural resources, working every day to protect our lands and waters. These grants will help them expand that work while supporting their ability to grow fresh, local food that communities across our state depend on. I thank Governor Hochul for prioritizing these investments for our environment and for the future of New York agriculture."

State Senator Pete Harckham said, "This historic investment in the State’s Agricultural Nonpoint Source Pollution Abatement and Control Program will help farmers and conservation districts protect the health of our fragile waterways. Thank you to Governor Hochul and the Department of Agriculture and Markets for this crucial investment in the health of our waterways.”

State Senator Lea Webb said, "As an advocate for sustainable agriculture, I'm proud to see that our state has secured a record level of funding through the Environmental Protection Fund to support agricultural water quality conservation projects. This investment in nonpoint source programming is not just a win for our farmers but for the health of our environment and future generations. By working together, we're creating a blueprint for responsible farming that prioritizes both productivity and environmental stewardship."

Assemblymember Donna Lupardo said, “Our Soil and Water Conservation Districts work diligently to protect NY’s natural resources. For 30 years, our Ag Nonpoint Source Program has provided them with the resources needed to develop effective on-farm solutions for NY’s farmers. This latest round of funding from the Environmental Protection Fund and now the Bond Act, will send a record amount of support for agricultural water quality conservation projects across the state. Thank you to everyone involved for their shared commitment to environmental stewardship at this important time.”

Assemblymember Deborah J. Glick said, “New York’s agriculture sector is a critically important segment of our economy. Preserving water quality while expanding operations is good environmental practice as well as good business. Our Soil and Water Conservation Districts are experts and vital partners with our farmers to ensure that farms can thrive without negative impacts to our waterways. I want to thank Governor Hochul for her ongoing support of common-sense use of our environmental funds.”

New York State Soil and Water Conservation Committee Chairman Matt Brower said, “The funds awarded for Round 30 will make it possible for farms to install needed practices to protect water quality across the State. These farms, like other farms over the past 30 years, have demonstrated a commitment to installing best management practices to protect the environment. Thanks to the Soil and Water Conservation Districts for their efforts preparing the various proposals and for assisting the farmers with the planning, design, and installation of the practices.”

New York State Farm Bureau President David Fisher said, “Farmers are stewards of the land. They care deeply about the quality of water they use for their crops and animals, and they are active partners in practicing sustainability on their farms. This record-level funding for the Ag Nonpoint program will help protect our most valuable natural resource by allowing farmers to continue instituting best practices and to adapt new technologies as they become available.”

Through this latest round of the program, Round 30, a total of $25 million was made available to the State’s County and Soil and Water Conservation Districts, who applied on behalf of New York farmers: $14 million is from the Environmental Protection Fund and $11 million is from the Clean Water, Clean Air and Green Jobs Environmental Bond Act of 2022. The Ag Nonpoint Program is marking its 30th anniversary, and so far, through 29 rounds of funding, over $250 million has been awarded to on-farm projects.

The New York Department of Agriculture and Markets, in coordination with the New York State Soil and Water Conservation Committee, administers the Agricultural Nonpoint Source Abatement and Control Program through its Land and Water Division, which works to protect New York's land and water resources through farmland protection, farmland conservation, and proactive environmental stewardship.

The Agricultural Nonpoint Source Abatement and Control Program functions as part of the Agricultural Environmental Management (AEM) framework, a broader effort that helps farmers achieve higher levels of environmental stewardship and more efficient, cost-effective farming systems. County Soil and Water Conservation Districts use the AEM framework to assist interested farmers through planning and implementation to make science-based and cost-effective decisions. As a result, farmers can meet business goals while conserving the State's natural resources.

Governor Hochul’s Commitment to Soil and Water Conservation Districts

Under the Governor's leadership, the Fiscal Year 2025 Budget provides $81.8 million through the Environmental Protection Fund, up $4 million from last year, for agricultural programs and initiatives, such as the Ag Nonpoint Program and the Climate Resilient Farming grant program, that are helping farms to implement environmentally sustainable practices and combat climate change.

This includes capital investments Soil and Water Conservation Districts oversee, such as supporting dairy farmers to implement projects that enhance manure management systems that sequester carbon and conserve manure nutrients applied to fields and soil to benefit water quality and reduce greenhouse gas emissions. It also includes recent funding in the Eastern Finger Lakes Watershed that galvanizes implementation of the plans and programs to address on-the-ground actions necessary to abate nutrient pollution and harmful algal blooms (HABs), prevent runoff, protect drinking water, and support local farmers.

In addition, the voter-approved $4.2 billion Clean Water, Clean Air and Green Jobs Environmental Bond Act of 2022 is advancing historic levels of funding to update aging water infrastructure and protect water quality, strengthen communities' ability to withstand severe storms and flooding, reduce air pollution and lower climate-altering emissions, restore habitats, and preserve outdoor spaces and local farms.

New York State's Climate Agenda

New York State's climate agenda calls for an affordable and just transition to a clean energy economy that creates family-sustaining jobs, promotes economic growth through green investments, and directs a minimum of 35 percent of the benefits to disadvantaged communities. New York is advancing a suite of efforts to achieve an emissions-free economy by 2050, including in the energy, buildings, transportation and waste sectors.