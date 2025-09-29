Attorney General Hilgers Sends Cease and Desist Letters to Every Retail Store in Nebraska Selling THC-Containing Products

Lincoln--Today, Attorney General Mike Hilgers announced his office issued cease & desist letters to 12 retail locations and franchised stores that sell synthetic THC-containing products in Auburn, Beatrice, Columbus, Plattsmouth, Schuyler, Tecumseh, and York, Nebraska. The Attorney General has now sent cease & desist letters to every known retail store in Nebraska alerting them to the illegal and unlawful products being sold.

The letters issued to the stores communicate that many of the THC-containing products their company sells misrepresent the concentrations and types of THC contained within those products. This lack of proper labeling means that the stores are engaging in deceptive, unfair, and unsafe trade practices, and potentially engaging in illegal conduct. The letters also notify the stores that several cannabinoids being sold are purely synthetic Schedule I substances.

The Attorney General’s Office is sending formal letters to each of the stores, requesting that they immediately cease all sales of THC-containing products to Nebraska Consumers to avoid litigation. The Attorney General’s Office is demanding that each store return a signed document indicating their Assurance of Voluntary Compliance. If they do not return a signed settlement, then the office will initiate litigation and will seek penalties and fees to the fullest extent allowed by law.

"We have now put every store on notice of the unlawful and illegal products being sold. When necessary, we will seek penalties to the fullest extent of the law and will refer for criminal prosecution. Many stores have come to the table to resolve these enforcement efforts,” stated Attorney General Mike Hilgers.

Many of the stores have tobacco licenses and also sell synthetically produced THC-containing products, which may put their tobacco licenses at risk.

In addition, as part of the investigation, the Attorney General’s Office uncovered the sale of marijuana, psilocin, and psilocin analogues. Sale of marijuana and psilocin is a felony, and the Attorney General’s Office will provide the evidence to the necessary County Attorney for consideration of criminal charges. Names of products include: Exodus Mushy Drops Gummies, Golden Teacher Magic Blend Gummies, and Nootropic Blend Mushroom Gummies.

To date, the Attorney General’s Office has sent cease and desist letters to the companies that own approximately 300 retail stores in Nebraska and filed 16 lawsuits alleging violations of the Consumer Protection Act (Unfairness), Consumer Protection Act (Deception), and Nebraska Pure Food Act. The Attorney General reported that 24 companies have signed the Assurance of Voluntary Compliance, and 12 of the 16 lawsuits have been settled.