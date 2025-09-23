Attorney General Hilgers Sues Lorex for Selling Cameras That Put Nebraskans’ Security at Risk

LINCOLN – Nebraska Attorney General Mike Hilgers has filed a lawsuit against Lorex Corporation and Lorex Technology Inc. (“Lorex”) for deceiving consumers about serious security flaws and vulnerabilities with their retail camera equipment, which is sold at Costco stores and other major retailers throughout Nebraska.

Lorex was previously owned by Dahua, a Chinese manufacturer of surveillance equipment that was blacklisted by the U.S. government due to its involvement in surveillance and oppression of ethic minorities in China. Under China’s National Security Law, passed in 2017, Dahua is required to share information with the Chinese government when it is needed for “intelligence purposes.” No data collected by Dahua can be withheld from Chinese authorities should they request it.

In 2022, the FCC severely limited imports of Dahua products due to “national security concerns.” The day before the FCC issued its order, Dahua sold Lorex to Skywatch, a Taiwanese holding company. Despite the sale, Lorex continues to use Dahua to source the component parts of its cameras and other surveillance equipment, and its networks and systems are still associated with Dahua. This ongoing relationship has created obvious security concerns that consumers should have been made aware of, but they were not.

Dahua’s cameras have serious security flaws that allow hackers, including those affiliated with the Chinese government, to access video and audio feeds and archives. Other analyses have revealed critical vulnerabilities, including unauthorized access to networks and remote tampering with settings.

Lorex continued to assure consumers that its cameras were “safe and secure,” and could be placed in private areas of the home, like a child’s bedroom. On its website, Lorex claims it is “committed to protecting the integrity, privacy, and security of our customers’ information” and “We take every step to ensure your security.” These claims were highly misleading, as Lorex’s ongoing relationship with Dahua was wholly inconsistent with a “commitment” to “integrity, privacy, and security.”

According to Attorney General Hilgers, “Lorex’s relationship with Dahua is jeopardizing the privacy and security of Nebraska consumers and putting the most intimate areas of the home at risk of exploitation. This kind of deceptive and dangerous conduct will not be tolerated in Nebraska under my watch.”

The lawsuit seeks to prevent Lorex from misleading consumers and raise awareness of the critical privacy risks that Lorex cameras pose to Nebraskans. The lawsuit filed by the Attorney General’s Office seeks civil penalties and fees from Lorex for their violations of Nebraska’s Consumer Protection Act and Uniform Deceptive Trade Practices Act, among other relief.