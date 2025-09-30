AeroDefense Celebrates 10 Years of Innovation in Airspace Security

Marking a decade of protecting skies with trusted drone detection solutions

OCEANPORT, NJ, UNITED STATES, September 30, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- AeroDefense, a leading American drone detection hardware and software manufacturer, proudly announces its 10-year anniversary, celebrating a decade of growth, innovation, and commitment to safeguarding the skies.

Founded in 2015, AeroDefense provides the critical airspace awareness technology organizations need for real-time detection and response. Over the past decade, the company has transformed that mission into a reality, delivering trusted technology and building lasting relationships with organizations and agencies across stadium, critical infrastructure, correctional facilities, military/defense, and law enforcement sectors.

At the heart of AeroDefense’s success is AirWarden®, a proven system that provides real-time drone detection, pilot location, and situational awareness. AirWarden has been deployed in high-stakes environments ranging from stadiums and correctional facilities to power plants and government sites, giving operators the confidence to detect, identify, and respond to drones which may threaten safety and security. Just as important as the technology itself, AeroDefense has earned a reputation for exceptional customer support - consistently providing the guidance and responsiveness that organizations need to protect their airspace with confidence.

“Celebrating 10 years is more than a milestone - it’s proof of what’s possible when innovation meets purpose,” said Linda Ziemba, CEO of AeroDefense. “We are proud to have played a leading role in advancing airspace security, and we remain focused on equipping our clients and partners with the tools they need to stay ahead of emerging threats. This anniversary is a tribute to the dedication of our team, the trust of our customers, and the collaboration of our industry partners.”

A Decade of Milestones

Over the past 10 years, AeroDefense has achieved significant growth and recognition, including:

- Technology Leadership: Launch of the AirWarden system, now trusted nationwide for its accuracy and ability to deliver real-time airspace awareness.

- Trusted Customers: Collaboration with public safety agencies, critical infrastructure, correctional facilities, military/defense and stadiums to protect people and critical assets.

- Industry Recognition: Recognition as a thought leader in airspace security through media coverage, industry panels, and regulatory collaboration.

- Patented Innovation: 5 patents in the U.S. and 1 in Canada

- Government Collaborations: Department of Defense awarded 3 Small Business Innovation Research (SBIR) contracts to deliver next-generation dual-use solutions.

- SAFETY Act Recognition: In 2019, AeroDefense became the first drone detection vendor to receive a Department of Homeland Security Support Anti-terrorism by Fostering Effective Technologies (SAFETY) Act award with the Developmental Testing and Evaluation Designation. Building on this achievement, in 2024 AeroDefense earned a Designation - underscoring our commitment to delivering reliable airspace awareness solutions.

- Commitment to Innovation: Our team combines extensive industry experience with advanced academic achievement, including PhDs, master’s degrees, electrical engineering holders across engineering, data science, wireless communications, focus distributed detection, spectrum sensing, Aerospace, focus UAV localization and navigation,focus AI algorithm integration to wireless communications and related disciplines.

- Accessible Innovation: Earlier this year, AeroDefense launched AirWarden Essentials, bringing effective, scalable, wide-range drone detection to a broader audience due to its affordability. This solution makes real-time airspace awareness attainable for organizations of all sizes, ensuring critical assets and people are protected without the complexity or high cost of traditional systems.

Looking Ahead

As drone technology becomes more advanced and accessible, the potential risks to public safety and critical infrastructure are also increasing. The way forward is not about dramatic counter-drone measures, but about smarter, information-led strategies. Distinguishing friendly drones from unauthorized ones, locating the operator, and understanding intent will remain central to ensuring safety and accountability.

Even if the legal landscape changes in the future, responsibility for the outcomes of any actions will always follow those with authority. That makes reliable detection and accurate identification the foundation of sustainable drone security.

At AeroDefense, we see the future of airspace security rooted in knowledge—empowering organizations to understand what’s happening in their skies so they can respond confidently and within the law.

“Our vision for the next decade is clear: to continue shaping the future of airspace awareness,” added Linda. “We will keep investing in technology, expanding our partnerships, and staying ahead of the threats that challenge organizations and communities.”

About AeroDefense

AeroDefense offers fixed and portable/mobile drone detection solutions for stadiums, airports, correctional facilities, military forces, and other critical infrastructure. Its Radio Frequency (RF)-based AirWarden® solutions leverage Remote ID technology and spectrum sensing RF detection to identify and locate drones and their pilots simultaneously, providing actionable intelligence to respond effectively and safely to drone threats. AeroDefense diligently ensures compliance with all laws and regulations governing drone detection technology, demonstrating a commitment to responsible and legal use in safeguarding airspace. Based in Oceanport, NJ, AeroDefense is a privately held company with all engineering, manufacturing, and support in the US. For more on AeroDefense’s 10-year journey and its vision for the future, visit www.aerodefense.tech.

