AeroDefense Achieves Department of Homeland Security SAFETY Act Designation

SAFETY Act Designation

Designation Proves Substantial Utility and Effectiveness of AeroDefense’s Drone and Pilot Detection Solutions

OCEANPORT, NJ, UNITED STATES, May 7, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- AeroDefense, a leading American drone detection hardware and software manufacturer, is proud to announce its SAFETY Act Designation by the United States Department of Homeland Security (DHS) Office of SAFETY Act Implementation. This achievement underscores AeroDefense’s success in protection of public gatherings, critical infrastructure, and sensitive sites from aerial threats.

The Department of Homeland Security (DHS) Support Anti-terrorism by Fostering Effective Technologies (SAFETY) Act of 2002 is a significant part of the United States' response to the threat of terrorism, particularly following the events of September 11, 2001. The SAFETY Act was designed to encourage the development and deployment of effective anti-terrorism technologies and offers liability protections for providers and users of these technologies.

Originally recognized as an approved technology under the Developmental Testing and Evaluation (DT&E) category in 2019, AeroDefense has since demonstrated the effectiveness and reliability of its AirWarden™ system, an airspace security solution that detects, identifies, and tracks drone and pilot activity. AeroDefense was the first drone detection company to receive SAFETY Act recognition five years ago. The transition to the Designation category is a significant milestone that highlights AeroDefense's tangible contribution to public safety since its DT&E award.

To be eligible for SAFETY Act protections, technologies must undergo a rigorous application and evaluation process. With this Designation, AirWarden users can have even greater confidence in deploying its systems, knowing they are utilizing a DHS-recognized technology that not only enhances safety but also limits liability in the event of a terrorist attack involving drones.

Linda Ziemba, founding CEO of AeroDefense, stated, “We're honored that our DT&E award has led to our Designation status from DHS – a testament to our continued dedication to innovation and safety in this vital field.”

AeroDefense provides a full suite of passive Radio-Frequency (RF) based drone detection service layers to alert when drones and/or their controllers enter a protected airspace. AeroDefense AirWarden solutions leverage the Federal Aviation Administration Remote ID rule which is now widely implemented.

About AeroDefense

AeroDefense offers fixed and mobile drone detection solutions for stadiums, airports, correctional facilities, military forces, and other critical infrastructure. AeroDefense’s patented Radio Frequency (RF)-based drone detection system, AirWarden™, detects, classifies, locates, and tracks both drone and pilot simultaneously, providing actionable intelligence to respond effectively (and safely) to drone threats. AeroDefense diligently ensures compliance with all laws and regulations governing drone detection technology, demonstrating their commitment to responsible and legal use in safeguarding airspace. Based in Oceanport, NJ, AeroDefense is a privately held company with all engineering, manufacturing, and support based in the US. To learn more about AeroDefense and AirWarden, please visit www.AeroDefense.tech.