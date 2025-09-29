ALM Kia South Rolls Out New Service Financing Program to Help Drivers Stay Safe Without Breaking the Bank

ALM KIA South Service Finance

UNION CITY, GA, UNITED STATES, September 29, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ALM Kia South is proud to announce the launch of its new Service Now, Pay Over Time program—an innovative financing solution designed to help customers manage vehicle maintenance and repairs with ease and confidence. This initiative allows drivers to complete essential services immediately and pay in affordable monthly installments, removing the financial stress that often accompanies unexpected car trouble.

Affordable Repairs, Right When You Need Them

Whether it’s a dashboard warning light or a routine service reminder, vehicle maintenance rarely arrives at a convenient time. ALM Kia South’s new financing options empower customers to act quickly—without compromising their budgets. From tire replacements and brake service to battery installations and diagnostic work, drivers can keep their vehicles in peak condition while spreading costs over time.

“Reliable transportation is essential, and no one should have to delay repairs due to budget constraints,” said a spokesperson for ALM Kia South. “Our new financing program ensures that drivers can prioritize safety and performance without sacrificing financial stability.”

Key Features of the Program

Fast, Flexible Financing Customers can apply online or in-store and receive approval in minutes. Payment plans are tailored to individual budgets, with clear terms and no hidden fees.

Zero Down Payment Repairs begin immediately—no upfront costs required. This means less downtime and faster return to daily routines.

Inclusive Credit Options Whether customers have strong credit, limited history, or no credit at all, ALM Kia South offers accessible financing solutions for every situation.

90-Day Interest Rebate Customers who pay off their contract within 90 days receive a full rebate of any interest charged—combining convenience with long-term savings.

Built for Real Life

From daily commutes and school drop-offs to weekend getaways, ALM Kia South understands the importance of keeping your vehicle ready for life’s demands. With predictable monthly payments, customers can plan around holidays, tax season, or other financial commitments—making car care more intentional and less reactive.

Expert Service Backed by Kia-Certified Technicians

At ALM Kia South, every service is performed by factory-trained technicians using genuine Kia parts and tools. This ensures that every repair meets the highest standards for safety, performance, and warranty protection.

How to Get Started

Share a few details to explore financing options.

Choose a plan that fits your budget.

Approve the work and let our team take care of the rest.

About ALM Kia South

ALM Kia South is a trusted dealership serving Union City and surrounding communities with a wide selection of new and pre-owned Kia vehicles. Known for its commitment to customer satisfaction, expert service, and transparent pricing, ALM Kia South is dedicated to helping drivers stay safe, confident, and on the road.

To learn more about service financing or begin your application, visit www.almkiasouth.com or contact the service department directly.

