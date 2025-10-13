ALM Automotive Acquires a New GMC and Mazda Dealership in Morrow, GA

The former Hennessy dealership in Morrow is now ALM! Discover new Mazda and GMC vehicles, plus get access to 4,000+ vehicles and our 5-day exchange policy.

MORROW, GA, UNITED STATES, October 13, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ALM Cars, a leading automotive group in Metro Atlanta, has announced the acquisition of the dealership formerly operated by the Hennessy Automobile Companies in Morrow, Georgia. This strategic expansion introduces a new destination for Mazda and GMC vehicles on the southside of Atlanta, enhancing access to two premier automotive brands under the ALM umbrella.

Located at 7261 Jonesboro Road, the newly rebranded ALM GMC South and ALM Mazda South offers a comprehensive selection of new Mazda and GMC models, as well as access to ALM’s extensive inventory of over 4,000 pre-owned vehicles. The acquisition marks a significant milestone in ALM’s continued growth and commitment to delivering a wide range of automotive solutions backed by transparent policies and customer-focused service.

“This acquisition reflects ALM’s dedication to expanding its footprint while maintaining the high standards of service that customers expect,” said a spokesperson for ALM Cars. “The Morrow location will continue the legacy of excellence established by the Hennessy family, while introducing new levels of choice and convenience through the ALM network.”

The dealership features the full Mazda SUV lineup, including the CX-5, CX-50, and CX-90, as well as Mazda’s latest hybrid powertrains. GMC offerings include the professional-grade Sierra trucks, the spacious Yukon, and the versatile Acadia SUV. In addition to new vehicles, the location provides access to ALM’s region-wide inventory of pre-owned cars, trucks, and SUVs, transforming the used car shopping experience for customers in Morrow and surrounding areas.

All vehicles sold at ALM GMC South and ALM Mazda South are backed by ALM’s signature 5-day/300-mile exchange policy, designed to ensure satisfaction and peace of mind. Existing service contracts and warranties from the previous dealership will be honored in full, and the location retains its team of factory-certified technicians and experienced sales professionals.

ALM Cars was founded in 2006 and has grown into one of Metro Atlanta’s most recognized automotive groups. Known for its vast inventory, transparent pricing, and seamless online buying experience with nationwide shipping, ALM continues to set benchmarks in customer service and vehicle selection.

For more information or to explore the new inventory, visit ALM GMC South and ALM Mazda South at 7261 Jonesboro Road, Morrow, GA 30260.

