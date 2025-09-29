Landmark Resort Announces ‘Tides and Tasting’ October Getaway Package

Landmark Resort in Myrtle Beach is offering a special October package for a fall beach getaway. October is the perfect time to visit Myrtle Beach with mild temperatures and great weather. Landmark Resort's indoor pool complex offers water fun year-round.

Savor fall in Myrtle Beach with Landmark Resort’s October package featuring a 2-night stay, $99 food credit, and seasonal fun.

SC, UNITED STATES, September 29, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Landmark Resort, one of Myrtle Beach’s most popular oceanfront resorts, has unveiled its exclusive Tides and Tasting Package—a limited-time October offer designed for travelers seeking a coastal escape filled with flavor, relaxation, and fall fun.

Guests can enjoy a two-night stay, Sunday through Thursday, starting at just $129+, complete with a $99 food credit to indulge in the resort’s on-site dining outlets. The credit may be used at Latitudes Lounge, Havana Java Bar, or the Gazebo Restaurant, which serves breakfast from a delicious made-to-order menu.

Upgrade options are also available, including ocean view and oceanfront rooms as well as spacious condo-style accommodations, with weekend stays available for just $25 more per night. To make the getaway even sweeter, guests may also take advantage of optional enhancements for purchase, like early check-in (based on availability) and 50% off souvenir Salty Cups with unlimited soda refills throughout their stay.

Landmark Resort boasts a wide range of amenities, including the H2OASIS Waterpark, open on weekends in October, an oceanfront pool and whirlpool, and a large indoor pool complex.

October is one of the most beautiful times of year to visit Myrtle Beach, with mild temperatures, smaller crowds, and a packed calendar of local fall festivals and events, from live music and arts celebrations to food festivals. Guests can soak up sunny afternoons on the beach, then enjoy evenings dining both on-site and throughout the Grand Strand.

“We’re excited to welcome guests to experience Myrtle Beach in October, which is truly one of the best-kept secrets of the season,” said Matt Klugman, Vacation Myrtle Beach Chief Operating Officer. “Our Tides and Tasting Package combines unbeatable value with opportunities to enjoy both the resort and the vibrant events happening throughout the area.”

This limited-time offer is available for stays through October. For more information or to book, visit LandmarkResort.com or call (800) 845-0658.

