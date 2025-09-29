RIVER HOUSE AT ODETTE’S PRESENTS A NEW HOPE FALL TO REMEMBER

Retreat to River House at Odette's this Fall

NEW HOPE, PA, UNITED STATES, September 29, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Surrounded by fall foliage in the Delaware River Valley, River House at Odette’s - an indulgent and chic retreat in vibrant New Hope, Pa., - invites leaf peepers to enjoy a New Hope Fall*, including $50 dining credit each night of stay and complimentary valet, alongside countless cozy activities, now through Dec. 31, 2025. Perfectly poised for a seasonal escape from nearby major markets, River House welcomes cooler temperatures with memorable moments and stunning views.• Enjoy complimentary bikes to explore the 60-mile Delaware Canal Towpath Trail outside the hotel doors, awash with Autumn hues.• Visit one of Peddler’s Village many fall festivals and Autumn events including family favorite, Scarecrows in the Village.• Savor sips of fall at New Hope’s Manoff Market Gardens & Cidery , a quick drive from the hotel.• Take in the season’s amber glow for Happy Hour, imbibing in seasonal cocktails while perched above the Delaware River at ROOF, the hotel’s exclusive rooftop bar and lounge.• Wind down after a day of biking, hiking and exploring with a good read in front of the cozy Odette’s Lounge fireplace or situated on one of the guest room private balconies. Complimentary reads are provided as a part of the hotel’s Riverside Reading program in partnership with local bookstore, Farley’s Bookshop.Tucked 40 miles outside of Philadelphia in the vibrant, inspiring New Hope community, River House at Odette’s calls guests to retreat to the quiet banks of the Delaware River. The 36-room boutique hotel (plus two adjacent elegant Guest Houses) stands where musician and actress Odette Myrtil once housed her boisterous cabaret. Named the Top Boutique Resort Hotel in the Mid-Atlantic in the Travel + Leisure World’s Best Awards, River House curates indulgent comfort with eclectic, flirtatious design elements seamlessly married with the property’s storied past for an unparalleled riverfront experience. Peppered with chic mementos of Ms. Myrtil’s bygone era, Odette’s Restaurant, the lobby Piano Lounge and the exclusive Roof rooftop bar entice with culinary endeavors designed to feel like a love letter to the site’s colorful history.To fall in love with New Hope this autumn, call 215.682.2022 or visit https://riverhousenewhope.com and follow on Facebook and Instagram.*Offer is based upon availability.

