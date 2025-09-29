PA Gets It Done: Shapiro Administration Secures Investment From Irish-owned PM Group to Expand Their Operations in Pennsylvania, Create At Least 48 New Jobs in Montgomery County

The life science design firm will invest in new expanded office space, a project that will create 48 new jobs, while retaining the current team

Governor Josh Shapiro and his Administration are making strategic investments that are helping the Commonwealth compete on a global scale ― securing over $25.6 billion in private sector investments and creating more than 12,400 jobs since taking office.

Harrisburg, PA – Today, Governor Josh Shapiro announced the Commonwealth has secured an investment from global project delivery firm PM Group to expand its operations in Pennsylvania after Department of Community and Economic Development (DCED) Secretary Rick Siger met with PM Group leadership in Ireland. The Shapiro Administration is investing $150,000 to support the company and its creation of at least 48 new, full-time jobs over the next three years in Montgomery County.

The PM Group, with an office in Conshohocken at 300 Barr Harbor Drive (the Life Sciences Design Center), is responding to the growing life sciences industry and expanding by leasing new office space at 300 Four Falls Road in Conshohocken. In addition to creating at least 48 new, full-time jobs, this project will retain all existing positions. The average annual wage for these positions, which include project managers, engineers and architects, is $180,000.

“Leading global companies know that Pennsylvania is open for business and has everything to offer for businesses looking to grow and thrive,” said Governor Shapiro. “Southeast Pennsylvania has the laboratory infrastructure for companies looking to grow in the life sciences industry and my Administration will continue to aggressively compete for — and win — new investments to strengthen our economy and create real opportunities for Pennsylvanians.”

The PM Group received a funding proposal from DCED that includes a $100,000 Pennsylvania First grant and a $50,000 WEDnetPA grant to train its workers. The PM Group is investing $495,000 towards this expansion.

“We’re thrilled that a global powerhouse like the PM Group has chosen to expand in Pennsylvania,” said DCED Secretary Rick Siger. “This is yet another project that further strengthens the robust life sciences ecosystem in Southeastern PA, which is one of the key industries of focus in our 10-year Economic Development Strategy. We will continue to be laser-focused on bringing more international investments like these to the Commonwealth.”

Senior DCED officials, including Secretary Rick Siger, just completed an economic development trip in Ireland to promote international business investment and travel to Pennsylvania. In addition to the PM Group, the Shapiro Administration recently announced that Irish-based companies the Kerry Group and Tate are expanding in Pennsylvania. Last year, Pennsylvania exported $663 million to Ireland, with top commodities including pharmaceutical and plastics products. Ireland has the sixth highest Foreign Direct Investment footprint in the Commonwealth and is Pennsylvania’s ninth largest trading partner. Currently, 382 Irish companies have their base of operations located in Pennsylvania to grow in the North American market.

Founded in Ireland in 1973, the PM Group is an employee-owned, international project delivery company that provides specialist engineering & architecture design for the world’s leading life science and data center companies. With over 50 years of experience and offices across Europe, Asia, and the USA, they provide integrated project services and are known for their collaborative, innovative, and client-focused approach.

“We have been in Philadelphia since 2021, and we are delighted to announce a further expansion as our business has grown significantly in response to our clients’ needs,” said Allan Schouten, President, PM Group USA. “We will create 48 additional highly-skilled jobs enabling us to develop our office into a regional centre of excellence for Life Sciences in engineering & architecture. We’re grateful for the support of Governor Shapiro and the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania helping us to accelerate our growth in this dynamic region.”

This project was coordinated by Governor Shapiro’s BusinessPA team, an experienced group of economic development professionals dedicated to helping businesses succeed in Pennsylvania through tailored guidance, strategic partnerships, and financial resources. Whether based in the Commonwealth, another state, or across the globe, the team moves at the speed of business to set up companies for long-term growth and success here in Pennsylvania.

Since taking office, the Shapiro Administration has secured over $25.6 billion in private sector investments, creating over 12,400 jobs. In July, Governor Shapiro announced the Commonwealth had secured a $20 billion investment from Amazon, the largest single private investment in the state’s history.

From day one, Governor Shapiro has worked to spur economic development in Pennsylvania, creating the 10-year Economic Development Strategy, securing historic funding for site development, main streets, small businesses, and more, and speeding up the Commonwealth’s permitting, licensing, and certification processes.

The Shapiro Administration is delivering real results — and building on that momentum. Governor Shapiro’s 2025-26 budget proposal calls for new and expanded investments to advance the Economic Development Strategy and boost Pennsylvania’s competitiveness, including:

$12.5 million dedicated to WEDnetPA to expand our workforce and close critical workforce gaps

dedicated to WEDnetPA to expand our workforce and close critical workforce gaps $2 million for the creation of Career Connect to build internships at Pennsylvania companies

for the creation of Career Connect to build internships at Pennsylvania companies $10 million for AdvancePA tax credits to create high quality jobs across PA

for AdvancePA tax credits to create high quality jobs across PA $3 million to the Marketing to Attract Business program, which supports programs targeting business attraction, retention, and marketing initiatives

to the Marketing to Attract Business program, which supports programs targeting business attraction, retention, and marketing initiatives Expediting the Corporate Net Income Tax (CNIT) cuts by two years, reducing the current tax rate each year by 0.75 percent

Read more about Governor Shapiro’s 2025-26 budget proposal. Explore the Governor’s 2025-26 Budget in Brief online, or visit shapirobudget.pa.gov to learn more.

