Shapiro Administration Invests Nearly $10.5 Million Through New PIDA Loans to Help Businesses Grow in Four Counties

In 2025, the Pennsylvania Industrial Development Authority (PIDA) has approved $49,236,828 in low-interest loans that have resulted in $130,390,641 in private investment, the creation of 282 full-time jobs, and retention of 628 existing jobs.

Harrisburg, PA – Today, Department of Community and Economic Development (DCED) Secretary Rick Siger announced the approval of nearly $10.5 million in new, low-interest loans through the Pennsylvania Industrial Development Authority (PIDA) to help boost business growth and create and retain jobs in Blair, Dauphin, Lancaster, and Snyder counties. The projects supported through these loans will inject over $23.2 million into the local economy, create 26 new, full-time jobs, and retain 297 existing jobs.

“The Shapiro Administration is committed to supporting businesses across the Commonwealth so that we can keep Pennsylvania’s economy strong and create more opportunity for Pennsylvanians,” said Secretary Siger. “These five approved PIDA loans will secure and create jobs, while also ensuring a dynamic and thriving economy for all Pennsylvanians.”

PIDA provides low-interest loans and lines of credit for eligible businesses that commit to creating and retaining full-time jobs, as well as for the development of industrial parks and multi-tenant facilities. Loans can be used for: land and building acquisitions; construction and renovation costs; machinery and equipment purchases; working capital and accounts receivable lines of credits; multi-tenant facility projects; and industrial park projects.

The approved projects are as follows:

Blair County

Eagle Eye Real Estate LLC, Eagle Eye Vision Center LLC, and Eagle Eye Surgery Center LLC, through the Altoona-Blair County Development Corporation, were approved for a 10-year, $1,500,000 loan at a 4.25 percent reset interest rate to acquire a 17,754-square-foot building at 176 Vision Drive in Duncansville Borough. The purchase is part of a business acquisition in which the operating entities ― Eagle Eye Vision Center LLC and Eagle Eye Surgery Center LLC — are purchasing the Laurel Eye Clinic and Surgery Center and rebranding under the Eagle Eye name. Additionally, Eagle Eye Real Estate LLC is purchasing the project property from LEC Altoona LLC. As part of this project, three new, full-time jobs will be created within three years and 17 existing positions will be retained. The project financing also includes a $1,980,000 loan from M&T Bank. The total project cost is $4,350,000.

Dauphin County

Mid Atlantic Machinery Inc. and K5 Properties LLC, through the Capital Region Economic Development Corporation, was approved for a 10-year, $2,250,000 loan at a 4.25 percent reset interest rate to acquire a 39,092-square-foot industrial facility at 1401 AIP Drive in Middletown. The company, which has outgrown its existing facility, will occupy 75 percent of the building and lease the remaining 25 percent to other industrial tenants. Mid Atlantic Machinery, which is expanding into robotics and advanced manufacturing technologies, is expected to create three new, full-time jobs and retain 50 existing positions. Additional project financing includes a $1,150,000 loan from LINKBANK. The total project cost is $4,900,000.

Lancaster County

Gen 22 Partners, LLC (the real estate holding entity for Weaver Companies Inc.), through EDC Finance Corporation, was approved for a 10-year, $2,000,000 loan at a 4.25 percent reset interest rate to purchase a commercial property located at 160 Ewell Road in East Earl that will serve as the new headquarters for Weaver Companies. The construction and roofing company’s headquarters will consist of a 31,120-square-foot main building and a 5,424-square-foot vacant detached garage. Weaver Companies will use the main building for its operations and Shady Maple RV will renovate and lease the garage building. As part of this project, Weaver Companies will retain 88 existing positions. Additional project financing includes $4,615,000 from seller financing. The total project cost is $7,000,000.

U.S. Boiler Company LLC and Thermal Solutions Products LLC, through EDC Finance Corporation, was approved for a 10-year, $2,000,000 loan at a 3.75 percent reset interest rate to expand and construct a new 45,650-square-foot warehouse addition at its 2930 Old Tree Drive location in East Hempfield Township. A 10-year, $689,072 loan through the Machinery and Equipment Loan Fund was also approved at a 4.75 percent fixed interest rate to purchase equipment to establish a dedicated assembly line for the company's residential condensing boiler business. As part of this project, U.S. Boiler Company will add 15 new jobs and retain 117 existing positions. Both PIDA loans were part of the Commonwealth's funding proposal to U.S. Boiler for this expansion project that was announced last year. The total project cost is $5,378,145.

Snyder County

Penn Dairy LLC, through SEDA-Council of Governments, was approved for a 15-year, $2,000,000 loan at a 4.25 percent reset interest rate to add a 44,681-square-foot warehouse and loading dock to its existing facility at 7199 County Line Road in Winfield to increase production capacity. The highly specialized manufacturer of yogurts and cheeses will add five new jobs and retain 33 existing positions. The total project cost is $4,000,000.

Since taking office, Governor Josh Shapiro and his Administration have secured over $32.5 billion in private sector investments, creating more than 18,000​ jobs. Analysis from Moody’s Analytics Chief Economist Mark Zandi confirms that Pennsylvania remains the only state in the Northeast with a growing economy. Governor Shapiro is committed to making Pennsylvania an economic development leader ― his 2025-26 state budget continues to focus on boosting the Commonwealth’s economic potential and growing the economy.

