Creating Jobs in Philadelphia: Governor Shapiro Secures $195 Million Investment from DrinkPAK to Open Flagship East Coast Manufacturing Facility in Pennsylvania

Harrisburg, PA – Today, Governor Josh Shapiro announced the Commonwealth has secured a $195 million investment from leading canned beverage manufacturer DrinkPAK to establish its first Pennsylvania manufacturing facility in Philadelphia. The Commonwealth is investing $2 million to support this project, which will create 174 new jobs over the next three years.

DrinkPAK will lease a 1.4 million-square-foot, build-to-suit facility on 74.8 acres in the Bellwether District of Philadelphia — serving as the company’s flagship manufacturing facility on the East Coast. The DrinkPAK facility will also serve as an anchor for the Bellwether District, a 1,300-acre state-of-the-art commercial redevelopment project underway in South and Southwest Philadelphia that is reimagining the former Philadelphia Energy Solutions refinery into a hub for economic development, advanced manufacturing, and innovation.

“My Administration competed aggressively against other states to secure this major investment from DrinkPAK — the first anchor tenant for the Bellwether District that will create tens of thousands of jobs and supercharge the economy of Southeastern Pennsylvania,” said Governor Shapiro. “Our strategic investments in site development are helping us win major deals — just another reason why we’re nationally recognized as a top state for business and the only state in the Northeast with a growing economy. Pennsylvania offers an exceptionally skilled workforce, a strategic location, and so many other advantages for businesses who want to grow and thrive. We’ll continue to make bold, strategic investments that further strengthen our economy and deliver real opportunity for Pennsylvanians.”

DrinkPAK received a funding proposal from the Department of Community and Economic Development (DCED) for a $2 million Pennsylvania First grant and is also eligible to apply for the Manufacturing Tax Credit program. Because the Bellwether District is located in a Keystone Opportunity Zone with a term that runs through 2043, the company may also receive additional tax benefits.

“The Shapiro Administration is proud to support DrinkPAK and its major investment in Pennsylvania,” said DCED Secretary Rick Siger. “This project is a tremendous win for the Bellwether District, as well as the Commonwealth’s manufacturing industry — one of the important sectors we’re focusing on in our ten-year economic development strategy. We’re committed to investing in growing companies that open new doors for Pennsylvanians and fuel our economic momentum.”

DrinkPAK is the premier manufacturer of canned beverages in North America. As producers of the largest and fastest-growing alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages in the world, DrinkPAK provides full-service support for procurement, batching, processing, filling, packaging, warehousing, and distribution. Founded in 2020, DrinkPAK has revolutionized canned beverage manufacturing by offering extreme capacity and format flexibility through cutting-edge technology and a commitment to the best talent in the industry.

“Our 1.4 million-square-foot Philadelphia location will continue to solidify DrinkPAK’s position as North America’s premier canned beverage manufacturer, with the ability to service our clients with any drink, any can, any format, and now, in any location,” said Nate Patena, DrinkPAK CEO. “The City of Philadelphia, the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania, and HRP Group are already proving to be great partners, and we look forward to becoming a part of the Philadelphia community.”

The Bellwether District is a project of HRP Group, a vertically integrated real estate investment company focused on the transformation of complex industrial sites. HRP Group is transforming the former industrial site into a global model of sustainable development and design. Comprising nearly 2 percent of the city’s landmass, the site is less than three miles from Center City, Philadelphia International Airport, I-95, and I-76, and less than five miles from PhilaPort, with connectivity to existing rail and maritime infrastructure.

“Welcoming DrinkPAK to the Bellwether District marks a major milestone in the transformation of this iconic site into a 21st-century sustainable ecosystem for the region,” said Roberto E. Perez, CEO, HRP Group. “DrinkPAK’s decision to locate in Philadelphia is a powerful validation of the City and Commonwealth’s unparalleled advantages paired with our mission to reimagine strategic real estate as the economic engines of tomorrow.”

“From day one, my administration has been clear — Philadelphia is open for business,” said Philadelphia Mayor Cherelle L. Parker. “DrinkPAK choosing to build its flagship East Coast facility in Philadelphia at the Bellwether District, bringing high-quality manufacturing and construction jobs to our City in a very competitive process, is proof that our strategy is working. Philadelphia is a clear destination of choice for business. This only happens because of exceptional intergovernmental and public/private cooperation. I applaud Governor Shapiro’s leadership, and I thank Roberto Perez and the HRP Group for their continued partnership and investment in our city’s future. DrinkPAK’s arrival is more than a milestone — it’s a signal that Philadelphia will be at the center of the next chapter of American manufacturing.”

This project was coordinated by Governor Shapiro’s BusinessPA team, an experienced group of economic development professionals dedicated to helping businesses succeed in Pennsylvania through tailored guidance, strategic partnerships, and financial resources. Whether based in the Commonwealth, another state, or across the globe, the team moves at the speed of business to set up companies for long-term growth and success here in Pennsylvania.

The Bellwether District is also part of Governor Shapiro’s Pennsylvania (PA) Permit Fast Track Program, which was designed to streamline the Commonwealth’s permitting process for key economic development and infrastructure projects, increase transparency, and accelerate timelines to ensure state government delivers results quickly and efficiently. Created under Executive Order 2024-04, the Fast Track Program — administered through the Office of Transformation and Opportunity (OTO) — helps develop, manage, and coordinate permitting for complex, high-impact projects across government agencies and private partners, ensuring project sponsors get answers in a timely manner.

All across Pennsylvania, manufacturers are expanding and creating jobs — from Farm Plast in Lycoming County, US Durum in Dauphin County, First Quality in Mifflin County, Eos in Allegheny County, Nichols Portland in Elk County, Imperial Systems in Mercer County, Qualex in Venango County, and Tate in York County.

Pennsylvania’s Business Climate and Growing Economy are Getting National Recognition

Pennsylvania is the only state in the Northeast with a growing economy , according to a report from Axios based on analysis done by Moody’s Analytics Chief Economist Mark Zandi. This latest recognition builds on growing evidence that Pennsylvania’s economy is strong, competitive, and on the rise.

, according to a report from Axios based on analysis done by Moody’s Analytics Chief Economist Mark Zandi. This latest recognition builds on growing evidence that Pennsylvania’s economy is strong, competitive, and on the rise. Recently, Area Development ranked Pennsylvania among the top 20 “Best States for Business” — the only Northeastern state to make the list — and placed the Commonwealth in the top 10 for “Site Readiness Programs.”

among the top 20 “Best States for Business” — the only Northeastern state to make the list — and placed the Commonwealth in the top 10 for “Site Readiness Programs.” Site Selection Magazine has named Pennsylvania one of the top business climates in the nation. The Commonwealth is 11th in the 2025 Business Climate Rankings, up seven spots from last year.

Unleashing Pennsylvania’s Economic Potential, Streamlining Permitting to Drive Economic Growth, and Supporting Pennsylvania’s Small Businesses

Since taking office, Governor Shapiro has made Pennsylvania more competitive — cutting red tape, streamlining permitting and licensing, and attracting nearly $32.5 billion in private-sector investment that has created more than 18,000 good-paying jobs across the Commonwealth. That includes the largest private-sector investment in Pennsylvania history — Amazon’s initial $20 billion investment to build new AI and cloud computing campuses, creating thousands of high-tech and construction jobs.

Governor Shapiro has made economic competitiveness and government efficiency top priorities, launching Pennsylvania’s first comprehensive economic development strategy in nearly two decades, cutting permit backlogs — including eliminating the Department of Environmental Protection’s backlog of 2,400 permits — and investing $550 million to prepare more sites for business expansion, strengthen main streets, and support small businesses and entrepreneurs.

in nearly two decades, cutting permit backlogs — including eliminating the Department of Environmental Protection’s backlog of 2,400 permits — and investing $550 million to prepare more sites for business expansion, strengthen main streets, and support small businesses and entrepreneurs. The Governor’s 2025-26 budget continues to make historic progress on permitting reform, funds key staff at agencies responsible for processing permits, licenses, and certifications, and invests in Pennsylvania’s main streets.

