Three Mississippi students named 2025 U.S. Presidential Scholars

JACKSON, Miss. – Three Mississippi students have been named 2025 U.S. Presidential Scholars. The students are Alexis Griffith of Long Beach High School, Nichols E. Katsaboulas of Jackson Prep, and Jackson Pearce of Gulfport High School.

On Sept. 26, U.S. Secretary of Education Linda McMahon announced the 2025 U.S. Presidential Scholars, recognizing 161 high school seniors for their accomplishments in academics, the arts, and career and technical education fields.

“Congratulations to this year’s Presidential Scholars for their remarkable academic, artistic, and technical achievements,” McMahon said. “Out of 3.9 million high school graduates, these 161 students are recognized for their extraordinary performance in their high school career. I look forward to seeing all they accomplish in their future.”

Of the 3.9 million students that graduated from high school this year, more than 6,400 candidates qualified for the 2025 award based on outstanding performance on the SAT or ACT exam, or nominations made by chief state school officers and partner recognition organizations.

Since 1964, the U.S. Presidential Scholars Program has honored over 8,600 of the nation’s top-performing students. The program was expanded in 1979 to recognize students who demonstrate exceptional talent in the visual, literary, and performing arts. In 2015, the program was again extended to recognize students who demonstrate ability and accomplishment in career and technical education fields.

Two students from each state, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, and U.S. families living abroad are selected as U.S. Presidential Scholars. The honorees include an additional 15 scholars chosen at-large, 20 scholars in the arts, and 20 scholars in career and technical education.

A complete list of the 2025 U.S. Presidential Scholars is available here .

