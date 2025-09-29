NEWS RELEASE

For Immediate Release: September 29, 2025

MDE awarding $2.9 million in grants to nine Institutions of Higher Education for Mississippi Teacher Residency program

JACKSON, Miss. – The Mississippi Department of Education through its Mississippi Teacher Residency (MTR) program is awarding $2,968,855 in grants to nine Mississippi Institutions of Higher Education (IHE) to cover tuition and expenses for up to 236 individuals seeking licensure in elementary and special education.

The funds were appropriated by the state Legislature this year.

The MTR will provide grants to the universities’ educator preparation programs (EPP) to enroll candidates to complete an approved program to obtain their initial license or supplemental endorsement in Elementary Education (K-6) or Special Education Mild/Moderate. MTR will include training alongside a mentor teacher, licensure testing support, professional development, and a commitment to teach in a geographical critical shortage area.

Ideal applicants for this MTR cohort will be individuals already enrolled in an EPP, licensed educators seeking a supplemental endorsement, and/or prospective educators as advised by the IHE. Unlike previous cohorts of the MTR program, applicants must apply directly through the university or college instead of applying through MDE. Individuals accepted into the MTR program will receive financial support with tuition, testing fees, books, mentor stipends, and other programmatic services.

Applications were accepted and awarded to Delta State University, Jackson State University, Mississippi College, Mississippi State University, Mississippi University for Women, Mississippi Valley State University, University of Mississippi, University of Southern Mississippi and William Carey University.

The respective grant amounts, which were awarded based on each IHE’s proposed budget, are:

Delta State University – $280,000

Jackson State University – $272,417

Mississippi College – $119,684

Mississippi State University – $1,298,981

Mississippi University for Women – $140,000

Mississippi Valley State University – $279,000

University of Mississippi – $242,773

University of Southern Mississippi – $196,000

William Carey University – $140,000

Total – $2,968,855

The MTR is part of a statewide strategy to expand the teacher pipeline and retain highly effective teachers so all students have teachers who are well-prepared, appropriately licensed, and equipped to support the academic progress of all students.

The MTR program began in 2019 funded by a $4.1 million grant from the W.K. Kellogg Foundation. The program expanded in 2021 with $9.8 million in American Rescue Plan Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief funds.

At least 287 individuals have completed the MTR program since it was created.

For more information on the current cohort, prospective candidates should contact the Institutions of Higher Education directly. Links to the institutions’ programs can be found and will be updated on MDE’s MTR webpage .

