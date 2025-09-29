Climate change is altering wedding season around the globe

There’s been a shift from the classic June bride to wedding dates shaped by climate awareness. Photo: Valery Villard | Wedding planner: Muriel Saldalamacchia

International wedding planner Muriel Saldalamacchia believes that global warming is transforming the way we celebrate love

April–May and September–October are becoming the new ‘peak season’. We’re also witnessing a winter wedding renaissance: December weddings in the South of France are divine and increasingly popular.” — Muriel Saldalamacchia

FRANCE, September 29, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In mid-June to early July 2025, Western Europe faced its hottest June on record, with heatwaves pushing temperatures above 40°C under persistent “heat domes.” Traditionally peak wedding season in Europe and the USA, climate shifts may now be changing the calendar.

According to wedding planner Muriel Saldalamacchia, global warming is reshaping the traditional high season for weddings. “April–May and September–October are becoming the new ‘peak season’—couples are getting smarter. We’re also witnessing a winter wedding renaissance: December weddings in the South of France are absolutely divine and increasingly popular. Additionally, venues are adjusting their pricing structures—what was once considered ‘off-season’ is now premium time. We’re seeing a shift away from the traditional June bride toward more climate-conscious timing,” she explains.

After 17 years orchestrating luxury weddings across the Mediterranean—from the lavender fields of Provence to the sun-drenched terraces of Lake Como—Muriel has learned that Mother Nature doesn’t RSVP. “Climate change isn’t just an environmental concern; it’s reshaping how we celebrate love. As temperatures soar and weather patterns shift, couples are discovering that saying ‘I do’ in 40°C heat requires more than good intentions—it demands strategic planning, cultural wisdom, and a healthy dose of Mediterranean savoir-vivre,” says Muriel.

She also believes that couples who embrace these new realities—choosing wisdom over tradition and comfort over convention—are the ones creating truly memorable celebrations. “After all, the most romantic thing you can do for your guests is ensure they’re comfortable enough to actually enjoy your love story. Because at the end of the day, whether it’s 25°C or 40°C, love still wins—it just needs better air conditioning,” she adds.

Best places to celebrate your wedding in summer

If you’re planning a summer wedding, the wedding planner Muriel Saldalamacchia shares some tips to choose the venue and help beat the heat:

• Shaded Sanctuaries: Ancient olive groves, covered terraces, or venues with natural canopies are your best friends

• Misting Magic: Discrete misting systems around seating areas - guests stay cool without looking like they've been through a car wash

• The Tent Debate: If you must tent, invest in proper HVAC - a beautiful tent becomes a torture chamber without it

• Water Features: Fountains aren't just pretty; they're natural air conditioners that drop ambient temperature by several degrees

Ideal Timeline for a Wedding in Hot Weather

Muriel Saldalamacchia recommends adapting wedding timelines to hot weather: hold ceremonies during golden hour (6–7 PM), follow a Mediterranean-style evening schedule with cocktails at sunset and dinner around 8:30–9 PM, take portraits at sunrise or blue hour, and avoid early dinner service so guests can enjoy rather than endure the heat.

Guest comfort and hydration

A great wedding celebration always takes guest comfort into account. Here are some tips from Muriel Saldalamacchia—especially if you’re planning a wedding in the South of France:

• Hydration Stations: Elegant water stations with cucumber, mint, or citrus - make hydration an experience, not a chore

• The Fan Factor: Beautiful hand fans as wedding favors - practical meets pretty.

• Dress Code Diplomacy: Gently guide guests toward breathable fabrics and lighter colors in your invitation suite.

• Cooling Towel Service: Chilled lavender-scented towels during cocktail hour - pure luxury that serves a purpose.

Heat-resistant flowers and preservation techniques

To protect flowers from heat, Muriel Saldalamacchia suggests using hardy Mediterranean varieties, conditioning blooms with water and refrigeration, timing deliveries and misting carefully, and keeping backup arrangements on hand.

Contingency plans in case of extreme heat advisories

Got an extreme heat advisory for your wedding day? Here are some expert tips from Muriel Saldalamacchia on how to handle it:

• The 48-Hour Protocol: Monitor weather forecasts religiously; have indoor alternatives locked and loaded.

• Vendor Alert System: Create a heat emergency contact tree - florists, caterers, and musicians need advance warning.

• Guest Communication: Send "survival kits” 48 hours prior - think sunscreen, fans, and hydration reminders.

• The Italian Approach: When in doubt, move everything indoors and embrace the air conditioning - elegance trumps stubbornness.

How Are Wedding Vendors Handling Summer Heat?

Muriel Saldalamacchia advises vendor teams to adapt to heat with breathable uniforms, frequent hydration breaks, rotating sun exposure, and structured schedules that prioritize rest to maintain performance.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.