AI CERTs® Launches Academic Partner Network to Help Universities Differentiate in a Crowded Education Market

NY, UNITED STATES, September 29, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- AI CERTs, a leading global authority in vendor-aligned and role-based AI certification, is expanding its Authorized Academic Partner (AAP) Network, inviting universities, business schools, and higher education institutions worldwide to join its mission of preparing the next generation of AI-savvy leaders.With students having multiple choices and competition intensifying across the higher education landscape, institutions need to stand out. By becoming an Authorized Academic Partner, universities position themselves as pioneers in AI skilling, showcasing their commitment to innovation and future readiness.The move not only enhances brand equity and institutional prestige, but also strengthens placement outcomes and global rankings, making these institutions more attractive to both students and recruiters.AI CERTscurrently offers 50+ globally recognized and industry-validated certifications that cover technical and non-technical domains, from AI+ Prompt Engineer and AI+ Data to AI+ HR, Sales, and Executive programs. These certifications complement traditional degree programs, empowering academic partners to market themselves as early adopters shaping the next generation of AI-powered talent.Through this partnership, institutions gain access to world-class AI curricula, academic integration support, and the credibility of aligning with certifications that are already driving adoption across enterprises globally. For universities, this means being positioned at the forefront of academic excellence and workforce readiness, with AI CERTsas a strategic partner.About AI CERTsAI CERTsis a globally recognized certification body specializing in role-based credentials in artificial intelligence and blockchain technologies. Setting a global benchmark, all AI CERTsprograms follow ISO 17024:2012 standards for personnel certification, ensuring international recognition and rigorous quality assurance. This positions AI CERTscertifications as not just learning experiences but compliance-ready credentials trusted by employers, governments, and industry bodies worldwide.Serving a broad spectrum of roles, from developers and data analysts to business leaders and frontline teams, AI CERTsbridges the global tech skills gap with our ever-expanding portfolio. With 50 established role-based certifications currently in the market and 50+ new certifications in development, the organization remains firmly positioned at the forefront of emerging technology education.For more information, visit www.aicerts.ai

