AI CERTs® Launches Academic Partner Network to Help Universities Differentiate in a Crowded Education Market
With students having multiple choices and competition intensifying across the higher education landscape, institutions need to stand out. By becoming an Authorized Academic Partner, universities position themselves as pioneers in AI skilling, showcasing their commitment to innovation and future readiness.
The move not only enhances brand equity and institutional prestige, but also strengthens placement outcomes and global rankings, making these institutions more attractive to both students and recruiters.
AI CERTs® currently offers 50+ globally recognized and industry-validated certifications that cover technical and non-technical domains, from AI+ Prompt Engineer and AI+ Data to AI+ HR, Sales, and Executive programs. These certifications complement traditional degree programs, empowering academic partners to market themselves as early adopters shaping the next generation of AI-powered talent.
Through this partnership, institutions gain access to world-class AI curricula, academic integration support, and the credibility of aligning with certifications that are already driving adoption across enterprises globally. For universities, this means being positioned at the forefront of academic excellence and workforce readiness, with AI CERTs® as a strategic partner.
About AI CERTs®:
AI CERTs® is a globally recognized certification body specializing in role-based credentials in artificial intelligence and blockchain technologies. Setting a global benchmark, all AI CERTs® programs follow ISO 17024:2012 standards for personnel certification, ensuring international recognition and rigorous quality assurance. This positions AI CERTs® certifications as not just learning experiences but compliance-ready credentials trusted by employers, governments, and industry bodies worldwide.
Serving a broad spectrum of roles, from developers and data analysts to business leaders and frontline teams, AI CERTs® bridges the global tech skills gap with our ever-expanding portfolio. With 50 established role-based certifications currently in the market and 50+ new certifications in development, the organization remains firmly positioned at the forefront of emerging technology education.
For more information, visit www.aicerts.ai
Chintan Dave
AI CERTs
+1 646-429-0343
email us here
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn
Instagram
Facebook
YouTube
X
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.