AI CERTs® Expands Footprint Across APAC Region Through Growing Training Partner Network

NY, UNITED STATES, September 25, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- AI CERTs, a leading global authority in vendor-aligned and role-based artificial intelligence certification , today announced the expansion of its Authorized Training Partner (ATP) network across the Asia-Pacific region, marking a significant step in its mission to make AI education accessible, industry-relevant, and globally standardized. With partnerships now established in key markets including India, Singapore, Thailand, Vietnam, Indonesia, and Hong Kong SAR, AI CERTs is rapidly scaling its presence to address the surging demand for AI skills and certifications in the region.Through collaborations with training partners such as Seven People Systems, The Whiteboard, NIIT Limited, Datacipher Education Services, Trainocate Holdings Ltd, and others, AI CERTs is bringing its comprehensive suite of certifications—ranging from AI Essentials to specialized programs in AI Business, AI Security, AI Cloud, AI Ethics, and industry-focused applications—closer to learners, enterprises, and governments across APAC. This expansion enables flexible delivery models including in-person, remote, and hybrid training, ensuring accessibility for diverse audiences while meeting local industry needs and regulatory requirements.By strengthening its partner ecosystem in APAC, AI CERTs is empowering professionals and organizations to build future-ready AI capabilities, supporting workforce development agendas, and fostering inclusive digital transformation. With this expansion, AI CERTs continues to reinforce its commitment to advancing global standards in AI education, equipping individuals and enterprises in the region with the skills to innovate, compete, and lead responsibly in the age of artificial intelligence.About AI CERTsAI CERTsis a globally recognized certification body specializing in role-based credentials in artificial intelligence and blockchain technologies. Setting a global benchmark, all AI CERTsprograms follow ISO/IEC 17024:2012 standards for personnel certification, ensuring international recognition and rigorous quality assurance. This positions AI CERTscertifications as not just learning experiences but compliance-ready credentials trusted by employers, governments, and industry bodies worldwide.Serving a broad spectrum of roles, from developers and data analysts to business leaders and frontline teams, AI CERTsbridges the global tech skills gap with our ever-expanding portfolio. With 50 established role-based certifications currently in the market and 50+ new certifications in development, the organization remains firmly positioned at the forefront of emerging technology education.For more information, visit www.aicerts.ai

