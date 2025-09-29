September 29, 2025 - American Muslims for Palestine Found in Civil Contempt of Court

Commonwealth of Virginia

American Muslims for Palestine Found in Civil Contempt of Court

RICHMOND, Va. — Today, the Richmond City Circuit Court found AJP Educational Foundation, also known as American Muslims for Palestine (AMP), in civil contempt of court for violating a prior court order directing AMP to fully comply with and respond to Virginia Attorney General Jason Miyares’ Civil Investigative Demand (CID).

“The Attorney General’s Office has the duty to ensure charitable organizations operating in Virginia adhere to the law,” said Attorney General Jason Miyares. “The Court’s authority must be respected and upheld.”

In October 2023, the Virginia Office of the Attorney General issued the CID to AMP regarding its noncompliance with the state’s charitable solicitation law and an investigation into allegations that the organization may have used solicited funds for impermissible purposes.

AMP refused to comply fully with the CID and instead filed a petition to modify or set aside the demand. The Richmond City Circuit Court denied that petition in July 2024. Despite that loss, AMP attempted to further delay compliance by continuing to refuse to respond to the CID, forcing the Attorney General to bring an enforcement action in January 2025. In May 2025, the Court issued an opinion directing AMP to comply with the CID and, in June 2025, the Court entered an order requiring AMP to do so within 14 days.

Today, AMP was held in civil contempt of court because it failed to comply with the Court’s June order by not fully complying with and responding to the CID.

AMP is a public nonprofit headquartered in Falls Church, Virginia.

The investigation remains ongoing, and the Office of the Attorney General has no further comment at this time.

Read the Order here.

# # #